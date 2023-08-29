Bishop Charles Abban Awarded the Global Distinguished Leadership Award in USA at ICAD conference
Hugues Sanon also honored Queen Dowoti Desir, Lou Bernadi and Ghana cultural King Kuoro Barecheh Nlowie Baninye II Niator Divisional Chief Zini Buwa
Letting go and letting God handle things sometimes means finding new ways of helping yourself to the peace you earnestly desire”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The international convention of Africans in Diaspora, ICAD, within the framework of its annual activities, organized under the leadership of Bishop Dr. Charles Abban, several conferences in certain States of the United States of America, including: Chicago on July 28/ 29, 2023, Maryland on August 4/5, 2023 and in Brooklyn, NY on August 19, 2023 with the theme: "The Truth Needs to be Told".
— Bishop Dr. Charles Abban
The objective of these conferences is to raise awareness among Africans living in both Africa and abroad and urge them to work together for a unified Africa and to highlight African culture in a dynamic of living together.
At the august 19th ceremony in brooklyn NY, several personalities took the floor, including Her Majesty, Queen Mother Dr. Dowoti Desir, representative of the Kingdom of Benin, who stressed the need for Africans to come together with a view to achieve a unified Africa and take in hand the destiny of the African people who have suffered so much from the consequences of neocolonialism.
On the other hand, the Chief of Ghana, his Majesty Kuoro Barecheh Nlowie Baninye II Niator Divisional Chief
Zini Buwa Traditional Council Dengens Palace Niator
Ghana, also emphasized the need for Africans living in the diaspora to return back home.
Also, the special Envoy of International Relations to the United Nations for the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace, (COJEP) Ambassador Hugues Sanon took the floor to urge the african countries to use Big DATA to empower Africa: he also made historicity of his organization that is working in the field of socio- justice, economic, peace and consciousness.
Bishop Dr. Charles Abban was honored with the Global Distinguished Leadership Award for his remarkable work in the African community both evangelical and social by Ambassador Hugues Sanon on behalf of Cojep International,
Additionally, a Medal of Honor was given to Her Majesty, Queen Dowoti Desir by Ambassador Hugues Sanon for the services offered in the African community and the international community as well.
Furthermore, Coach Lou Bernadi, USMMA Baseball Recruitment Coordinator was also honored with the leadership award given to him by Ambassador Hugues Sanon on behalf of the council for Justice Equality and Peace International, foundation for a Drug Free world and the Global Organization for Sustainable development.
At the last International Conference, hosted in Brooklyn, NY on August 19, 2023, several personalities paid their presence to support this great initiative and received recognitions and Awards from Bishop Dr. Charles Abban.
Among the guests of honor, we had: Ambassador Dr. Arit Fuller-Harris, philanthropist and President of the ARIT FULLER Foundation, Hon. Malcom McDonald, Director of Constituent Services and Community Affairs Units, Office of the Mayor of New York.
Her Royal Majesty the Queen Mother, Dr. Dowoti Desir, from the Kingdom of Benin, Mrs. Joyce Larnyoh country director of the international child development program who spoke on the topic of marginalized girls in Ghana, Ms Jeane Joseph and The Lion ladies grace the occasion with music; Kuoro Barecheh Nlowie Baninye II head of division Niator, Permanent Vice President, Zini Buwa Traditional Council, Dengeng Palace, Niator Ghana. Bishop Marvin Harding, Tabernacle Grace Deliverance of Brooklyn, New York, Bishop Alexander Adu Gyamfi, General Overseer, Bible Believers Tabernacle, Bronx NY.
Also, special recognition was also given to Nana Abrofohemaa I and chief Apostle Dr. Kim Best, Ms Jeane Joseph and the Lion ladies, Gary Dorlean, Judge Octave Saint Juste Artist Giileh Scholz and Top model Emmanuella Sanon, Bishop Charles ABBAN-President,International Convention of Africans Diaspora was honored- Mrs Joyce Larnyoh- Country Director-International Child Development Program and Dr Danny Joseph.who gave us word of blessings to have faith in all our dealings and Rev Queen Chaplain Felicia Marie- ONI who did praise and worship.
The ICAD aims to sensitize and bring together Africans living abroad for socio-economic and spiritual empowerment in order to address the various problems facing Africa and to build a sustainable economy for all Africans.
Bishop Dr Charles ABBAN is known as a renowned man of God and a General Medical Practitioner,.
He is the president of the International Clergy Association, Executive Director, National Clergy Association of Ghana, CEO, The Rock Hospital, CEO ,The Rock School
President of Miracle Rock Foundation and
President-International Convention of Africans in Diaspora: Presiding Bishop of Miracle Rock Church International.
He has authored several books
Gyinaye -The truth needs to be told.
Demystifying Corona virus Plague Hold thy dream
A Touch of your feet on the Holy land.(visit Israel with me)
Break your Alabaster box( A pick of Gratitude)
Note that the next conference will be held in Ghana on December 9 and 10.
