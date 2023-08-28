Submit Release
McMinn County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to indictment and arrest of Cody McBroon, age 26.  McBroon was arrested for two counts of tax evasion and booked into the McMinn County Jail Friday.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure for a level playing field for businesses and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, McBroon could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Shari Tayloe’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

