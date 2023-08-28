Franchise Business Review Recognizes 2023 Franchisee Rock Stars
77 Franchise Owners Honored for Franchise and Community Leadership by Independent Research Firm
We encourage enterprising entrepreneurs to read our Franchise Rock Star profiles to really appreciate what it takes to be exemplary.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the annual list of Franchise Rock Stars for 2023.
— Eric Stites, FBR founder and CEO
Each year, Franchise Business Review honors franchise owners (franchisees) who go above and beyond—to set exceptional examples of success within the franchise system. This year, Franchise Business Review considered over 250 nominations from franchisors and selected 77 franchisees that truly personify “Rock Star” status in franchising.
Franchise Business Review provides insights, ratings, and reports on franchise health based on detailed survey responses from actual franchise owners. The company publishes a number of franchise ratings and reviews throughout the year in its printed and digital magazine, Franchise Buyer’s Guide.
To achieve FBR Rock Star status, brands must be on FBR’s Top 200 Franchises List in order to nominate a franchisee. Franchise Business Review invites franchisors to nominate owners who demonstrate rock-star behavior within their franchise system. Franchisors nominate high-achieving franchise owners who consistently go above and beyond in one of eight categories—Giving Back, Women-Owned, Millennial-Owned, Veteran-Owned, Family-Owned, Freshmen (first-year owners), Top Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. The prestigious Rock Star award winners are featured in the Franchise Buyer’s Guide and on the FBR website.
“What makes a franchise owner great is not easily defined. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand,” said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We’ve seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic and a deep passion for their businesses. Our Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. These individuals are truly assets to their company—and their passion resonates throughout the entire brand.”
“We choose our Rock Star award winners based on individuals who personify success in their franchise system—those who exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business, employees, and community. We believe our Rock Star awards recognize the ‘Best of the Best’ in franchising today. We encourage enterprising entrepreneurs to read our Franchise Rock Stars profiles to really appreciate what it takes to be exemplary.” Stites said.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to view the top franchises of 2023 and read the in-depth interviews of 2023 Rock Star Award Winners. Research on the Top Overall Franchise Brands is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating in the FBR Franchisee Satisfaction Survey should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company’s data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions, and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free, unbiased industry reports and insights on its website (http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer’s Guides (https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/).
