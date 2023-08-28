Nicole Soul Takes Center Stage In Solo Show Debut, "The Evolution Will Not Be Televised"
12 years ago, I competed in a pageant, performed a monologue as my talent, and fell in love with the world of acting.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antidepressants Media, a cutting-edge entertainment company, proudly announces the upcoming one-woman show, "The Evolution will not be Televised," starring the multitalented Nicole Soul. As a Rutgers University graduate, former Miss Black New Jersey USA, and Chief Experience Officer of Antidepressants Media, Nicole Soul brings a wealth of experience and artistry to this fearless and semi-autobiographical performance.
— Nicole Soul
"The Evolution Will Not be Televised" is a captivating production that showcases the incredible talent and raw vulnerability of Nicole Soul. This innovative and thought-provoking show skillfully weaves character monologues, multimedia, and fictional storytelling to shed light on the painful yet enlightening journey of a woman's evolution. With her magnetic stage presence and powerful storytelling, Nicole's soul captivates audiences and invites them into her world of self-discovery and personal growth.
Nicole Soul's extensive background in the entertainment industry, combined with her passion for storytelling and advocacy, makes her the perfect fit for this groundbreaking production. As Chief Experience Officer of Antidepressants Media, she has demonstrated her dedication to creating meaningful live experiences and content that champion Black joy. With "The Evolution Will Not Be Televised," Nicole continues to push artistic boundaries and use her platform to spark important conversations surrounding mental health, mass incarceration, real estate justice, and more.
"The Evolution will not be Televised" debuts at Sawubona Creativity Project in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, September 23rd at 3:00 pm. This is a show that should not be missed, as it promises to leave a lasting impact on its audiences.
Tickets and additional information are available on Nicole’s Instagram at @NicoleSoulOkaaay.
