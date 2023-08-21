Two Powerhouse Women Make Their Mark on Male-Dominated Industry Panel at Power Moves Music Conference
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power Moves Music Conference, held earlier this month at Boulder Station in Las Vegas, NV, challenged the status quo of the male-dominated music industry by assembling a panel of experts who brought their unparalleled industry knowledge to the forefront. Among these experts were Lynn Jeter and Charyn Harris, two outstanding professionals who redefined norms and contributed significantly to the conference discussions.
Organized by KCEP Power 88.1 FM and skillfully curated by a dedicated conference committee led by Ernie Singleton, Craig Knight, David Smith, and other passionate individuals, the Power Moves Music Conference aimed to bridge the gap between emerging musicians and influential industry leaders. The event featured a variety of engaging activities, including artist showcases, insightful industry panels, and informative sessions led by prominent figures from the music world.
Redefining the conventional approach, the conference panel showcased a remarkable lineup of industry veterans, including Lynn Jeter and Charyn Harris, whose expertise transcended gender stereotypes.
Lynn Jeter, a renowned publicist with a decades-spanning career, brought invaluable insights to the table. Known for her work with A-list celebrities and high-profile events, Jeter's presence on the panel marked a significant milestone in recognizing the accomplishments and expertise of women in the industry. Ms. Jeter has cultivated the careers of Lisa Raye, Kim Whitley, as well as worked with Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and many other legends.
Charyn Harris, an accomplished Professor of Music Industry Studies with UArts and The UCLA Extension Program, showcased her academic prowess and hands-on experience during the discussions. Rooted in the music industry, Harris's contributions highlighted the significance of industry knowledge and emphasized the need for creating platforms for professionals to excel, irrespective of gender. Harris has worked with renowned artists like Macy Gray and Melanie Charles. As a musician, she has collaborated with Al B. Sure!, MC Hammer, Barry White, and more.
The Power Moves Music Conference provided a platform for attendees to connect, learn, and collaborate. Various sessions delved into industry trends, career development, and artist-manager dynamics. Distinguished speakers, including Kevin Black, former head of urban music at Interscope Records; Ken Johnston, owner of 88 Records; and Troy Marshall, former VP of Rap Promotions at Interscope Records, enriched the conference's offerings.
Lynn Jeter and Charyn Harris's presence on the panel reframed discussions around industry expertise, showcasing the depth of their knowledge and promoting meaningful conversations on equal representation, diversity, and inclusivity in the music sector.
KCEP Power 88.1 FM's dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the music community was evident in the inclusive space created during the Power Moves Music Conference. The event not only celebrated industry veterans' achievements but also paved the way for future generations, driving positive change and progress within the music world.
For more information about the Power Moves Music Conference and upcoming events, please visit www.power88lv.com.
For bookings and inquiries for Lynn Jeter or Charyn Harris, please email lajass365@gmail.com.
