Casa M Spice Co® Introduces Texas Twister™ Spice Blend

Latest Premium Spice Blend to Debut at Ace Hardware Fall 2023 Convention

We are excited to debut Texas Twister™ at this month’s Ace Hardware show where we will be participating in the cooking contest and have full intention of ACE-ing it with our new blend” — Mike and Manny Hernandez, Co-Founders of Casa M Spice Co®

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa M Spice Co®, a premium manufacturer of low sodium spice blends, is introducing their latest blend, Texas Twister™. The new blend launches in commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month and will debut at the Ace Hardware Fall 2023 Convention taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from September 19-21.

Designed as a wing and rib rub, Texas Twister™ has a bold, black pepper forward flavor on the tongue that opens up to an earthy warmth and aromatics that finishes with a little chile heat on the tail. It’s guaranteed to take wings and ribs to their pinnacle. Designed with smokers and grills in mind, but versatile enough for any cooking method, Texas Twister™ is perfect whether frying, smoking, grilling, roasting, or baking.

As with all of Casa M Spice’s blends, Texas Twister™ starts with Chain Reaction as a base and is complete with additions of black pepper, sugar, turmeric, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and a few earthy, aromatic spices to perfectly complement chicken, pork, beef, lamb, and more. Texas Twister™ is a very low sodium blend that can add as much additional flavor to recipes as desired without overpowering with salt.

Texas Twister™ joins the Casa M collection of cleverly-named spice blends that includes Chain Reaction, a season-all, Cattle Drive for beef, Free Range for chicken, Good Shepherd for lamb, Hooked for fish and seafood, Jerked Chain a jerk seasoning, Pecking Order for poultry, and Whole Hog for pork. All of Casa M’s premium spice blends are low or very low sodium, keto-friendly, free of dairy, nut, and soy, and contain no fillers, MSG, Gluten, or animal products. This means you can Spice Confidently!®

“Texas Twister™ is the perfect combination of spices to take wings and ribs to the next level and as a Hispanic-owned company, we are proud to introduce it as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Mike and Manny Hernandez, Co-Founders of Casa M Spice Co®. “At the heart of Casa M is the ability to allow home chefs to Spice Confidently® without over-seasoning. We are excited to debut Texas Twister™ at this month’s Ace Hardware show where we will be participating in the cooking contest and have full intention of ACE-ing it with our new blend.”

About Casa M Spice Co®

Casa M Spice Co®, The Essence of Flavor® is a premium line of low sodium spice blends born from the desire to empower home chefs to do Chemistry in the Kitchen® by delivering bold flavor without ever risking over-salting. Available in a variety of blends for every need, Casa M Spice Co® products bring out the best in every meal. Casa M Spice Co® products have received over 70 national awards and they are a proud Presenting Sponsor of the FC Dallas Soccer Club. From our table to yours, Spice Confidently!® For more information, please visit www.CasaMSpice.com