Houston Area Urban League Stands Firm: Condemning Hate and Uniting Against Division Following Tragic Hate Shooting
Uniting Against Racism and Hate: Houston Area Urban League Mourns Tragic Dollar General Shooting Amidst Ongoing Fight for Inclusivity and Equality in HoustonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We condemn racism, hate, and those that stir these pools of intolerance and division. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time as we mourn the tragic and preventable shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville over the weekend.
It is deeply concerning that at a time when we are banning books about race in Texas, Black Americans are being victimized by race-based violence. This tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the work that still needs to be done to combat hate and racially motivated violence in our communities. We remain committed to fostering inclusivity, understanding, and equity for all, as we stand in solidarity with those affected by this senseless act.
"With tragedies like this occurring more every day, it further highlights the importance of our vote. Each of us has a responsibility to make sure we are registered, educated on the candidates and the issues, and vote in every election. And making sure that our family and friends are doing the same. This fall is another opportunity to do just that! We must vote to ensure that we get the leadership that we deserve and so sorely need. Through our Center for Social Justice & Education, we invite you to join us in these crucial endeavors and get yourself registered to vote." Judson Robinson III, President & CEO of Houston Area Urban League." Judson Robinson III, President & CEO of Houston Area Urban League.
We implore our community members to join us in actively opposing racism and intolerance. This tragedy must galvanize us to turn adversity into a catalyst for positive transformation. To effect change, we invite you to engage with the Center for Social Justice & Education, a dedicated programming hub established by the Houston Area Urban League. The center aims to offer resources, education, and platforms for open dialogue to contribute to dismantling hate and fostering a more equitable and just society.
Together, we can honor the memory of the victims of this senseless act by teaching students about tolerance, driving substantive progress, and nurturing a future defined by unity and equity. To learn more about how you can promote tolerance and inclusivity in your community, please contact info@haul.org.
