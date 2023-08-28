TOP COMPASS REAL ESTATE TEAM EXPANDS WITH KEY HIRE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Dougherty, Managing Director in the Boston office of Compass and Head of the Private Brokerage team, announced earlier today that Caroline Noonan Gould of Boston, MA has joined the top ranked real estate team as Associate Director for Boston.
“We’re very fortunate to have Caroline join our group as we grow to provide more coverage for our discerning clients. She shares our vision for relationship-based brokerage and is a strategic marketing expert of special properties,” remarked Dougherty, who has been responsible for over $500 million in luxury sales throughout Greater Boston.
Raised in Metrowest and Boston, Gould spent four years working in Financial Services at Putnam Investments where she fostered strong relationships with Institutional clients, and then at Coinbase, where she led numerous Institutional Customer Experience Operations teams. In 2019, Gould’s love of real estate brought her to Compass, where she focused on helping top agents transition their businesses to the firm, and ultimately managed the National Onboarding Team. Caroline now serves as Associate Director for The Private Brokerage focused on buyers and sellers in Boston and on the North Shore. Gould lives with her husband, Will in Boston but can be found enjoying the beach on Block Island, RI or in Gloucester, MA with friends and family.
The Private Brokerage team was founded within Compass to provide accomplished individuals, families and their advisors with access to the most personalized, sophisticated and confidential real estate support available. From the elevated and far-reaching marketing of special properties to the thoughtful representation of buyers seeking hard to find off-market properties, the Private Brokerage operates as a boutique with the backing of the national powerhouse and leverages tremendous resources, concierge-like services and a close network of global real estate relationships to deliver outstanding results.
To learn more about The Private Brokerage, please call 617-217-1842 or email privatebrokerage@compass.com
