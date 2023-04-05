Iconic Oceanfront Property Returns to Market After Pending Deal Falls Through

North Chatham Waterfront Estate Back on the Market and Ready for Summer
I believe this property will make sense for a family who works hard, but plays hard too. They value privacy, time together, and equal parts rest and recreation.”
— Brian Dougherty, Managing Director at Compass
BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES , April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "High Scatteree", the famously private oceanfront estate in Chatham has returned to the market and is available for purchase again after a pending sale fell through. Commenting on the status of the property, which is located at 108 Cotchpinicut Road in North Chatham, the seller’s representative confirmed that it is in-fact available again after having been under contract at full price for several months. Brian Dougherty of Compass Private Brokerage declined to comment on the details of the deal, offering only that “the buyer was regrettably unable to make the final purchase”.
Asked whether higher interest rates or recent banking jitters from the collapse of SVB were reasons for the buyer’s inability to close, Dougherty responded, “Not necessarily, but I really can’t comment on the particulars other than to say, the buyer became unable to close on the purchase as intended. We’re focused on the future now, and are excited to match this legacy property with a fortunate buyer.” Despite less-predictable financial markets of late, Dougherty says that buyers for a property at this price point - $16.5 million - are active in the marketplace. “If anything, we are seeing increased interest from buyers looking to invest in real property and solid, rarely available assets like 108 Cotchpinicut”.
The property, which is widely regarded in the brokerage community as one of the finest oceanfront homes in all of New England, will be ready for a new owner to use this summer. With a renovated main house and guest house on nearly 4 acres, a private beach, boat house, deep water dock, tennis court, gardens and the grand lawn, the property is turn-key and easy to enjoy seasonally, or year-round. Known for their gorgeous coastline and pristine beaches, residents also enjoy some of the lowest property taxes in the Commonwealth, while the Nantucket-like village of Chatham boasts charming shops and galleries.
Envisioning the profile of the ultimate buyer, Dougherty said, “Aside from the positive investment virtues, this sale is going to come down to lifestyle. I believe this property will make sense for a family who works hard, but plays hard too. They value privacy, time together, and equal parts rest and recreation. They’re incredibly fortunate, but low-key and relaxed at the same time. I know that new owners will love it as much as the sellers have”.
