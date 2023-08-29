Texas Renaissance Festival Hosts Annual Job Faire
Festival Vendors Seek Employees for 2023 Festival Season
Over eight themed weekends from Oct. 7 - Nov. 26, experience world-renowned live entertainment, master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters.”TODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival will hold their annual Job Faire on September 9, 2023, at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds, starting at 10am.
— Texas Renaissance Festival
The Annual Job Faire is an opportunity for vendors to fill their staffing needs for the 2023 season. More than 900 jobs make up the Texas Renaissance Festival. Independent vendors will be interviewing for many positions such as hawkers, food and merchandise sales, food prep, games, rides, and more. Applicants should be prepared to work eight (8) consecutive weekends, dress in costume and learn the King’s English.
A photo ID and a Social Security card are required, with the minimum age for employment set at 16 years of age. Applicants should come prepared to fill out applications and should bring multiple copies of their resume. Only interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends need apply.
WHO: The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest and acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic over eight (8) themed weekends.
WHEN: Saturday, September 9, 2023, starting at 10am.
WHERE: Texas Renaissance Festival grounds at the Globe Stage, located at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363
PARKING: FREE PARKING – Upon arrival at the festival’s main gates, follow the signs to the designated parking area, then walk through the Park’s entrance and walk to the Globe Stage located to the right of the park's entrance.
TRF JOBS LIST ONLINE: You can also view an updated list of available jobs on the TRF website’s Jobs page.
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 7 through Nov. 26, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.
