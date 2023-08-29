SIONYX Announces Acquisition of Amigen and New Chief Technology Officer
The Merging of Digital and Thermal: Changing the Trajectory of the Night Vision IndustryBEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon-based photonics company SIONYX announced the acquisition of American Imaging Engineering (Amigen), a premier thermal imaging system provider, expanding the limits of what’s possible in the imaging technology and night vision markets. The move adds the founder and President of Amigen, Jeffrey Lee, as Chief Technology Officer of SIONYX’s commercial products division. Jeff is a product visionary who has led many of the industry’s most impactful thermal imaging innovations in his over 20 years of category growth.
SIONYX has led the charge of designing and implementing innovative products in the nascent digital night vision market, leveraging their proprietary ultra-low-light CMOS image sensor technology to dramatically enhance the performance of light sensing devices commonly used in consumer, industrial, medical, and defense-related applications. SIONYX’s acquisition of Amigen signifies new possibilities in the imaging technology industry.
“Our mission at SIONYX has always been to create innovative low-light products that help professionals and enthusiasts do more in the dark,” said Robert Pignataro, General Manager of the Commercial Product Division of SIONYX. “Bringing Amigen’s proprietary software in-house at SIONYX will allow for further development and integration into a wider range of markets and provide a wealth of sophisticated options for our customers.”
Drawing on extensive expertise, Amigen has a proven track record developing a diverse range of products thanks to its digital imaging fusion software, which fuses thermal with visible sensors for direct view and low-power systems. Amigen’s technology has found successful applications in defense, sporting/hunting, and related markets that benefit from night vision. The acquisition will pave the way for accelerated product design and development of integrated color digital and thermal night vision technologies and products. The accomplished Amigen team will bolster SIONYX’s product development unit, contributing a wealth of industry insight and proficiency in integrating fused thermal imaging solutions.
“The entire organization and I are enthusiastic about this merger,” said Jeff Lee, CTO of SIONYX. “We envision a future where digital and thermal night vision becomes as ubiquitous as the mobile phone camera. Our combined technologies, talents, and resources will empower us to bring our game-changing technologies to market faster. Our night vision product solutions highlight the best of consumer functionality and military performance, making our customers’ jobs and daily lives safer and easier.”
All Amigen and SIONYX customers and partners can expect a seamless transition and continued dedication to delivering high-performance imaging solutions. The acquisition and future developments at SIONYX will continue creating inventive products that allow the human eye to be more well-equipped and prepared for any adventure or mission.
About SIONYX
SIONYX is a silicon-based photonics company that develops and manufactures proprietary ultra-low-light CMOS image sensors and high-performance night vision camera systems. These sensors dramatically enhance the performance of light sensing devices commonly used in commercial, industrial, medical, and defense-related applications. SIONYX supported the U.S. Government (Defense and Intelligence) with advanced imaging and camera technology via contract by the U.S. Army for the highly publicized IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) program. SIONYX’s commercially available and award-winning night vision cameras perform in moonless starlight conditions and are used by outdoorsmen, law enforcement, search and rescue, executive protection, and mariners globally. SIONYX is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.
