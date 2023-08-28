EXPANDING HORIZONS: ALLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS OPENS CUTTING-EDGE RANDOLPH LOCATION TO SERVE A THRIVING COMMUNITY.
Alliance Orthopedics, a leading provider of advanced orthopedic care is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Randolph, NJ.
— Nick Bufano, CEO
Positioned conveniently on NJ Route 10, the avant-garde Randolph facility opens its doors to a spectrum of orthopedic services provided by seasoned specialists in pain management, foot and ankle care, spine surgery, and beyond. Commencing this October, chiropractic services will enrich the spectrum of care available to patients, promising the same unparalleled blend of multidisciplinary expertise and empathetic attention for which Alliance Orthopedics has earned its acclaim.
“We are proud to offer Alliance Orthopedics’ revolutionary care model to Randolph to serve the orthopedic needs of a vibrant new community ” said Nick Bufano, CEO at Alliance Orthopedics. “Our new location represents another significant step forward in expanding access to top-tier orthopedic care, and we are dedicated to helping the residents of the Randolph area be BETTER EVERYDAY.”
One of the distinguishing features of the newly inaugurated Alliance Orthopedics location in Randolph, NJ, is the incorporation of a cutting-edge in-house X-ray suite. The X-ray suite is poised to revolutionize the diagnostic process, enabling patients to receive swift and accurate assessments without the need for external appointments or referrals. This allows doctors to gain intricate insights into bone structure and joint health, enabling them to tailor treatment plans with the utmost precision. This cutting-edge resource is yet another testament to Alliance Orthopedics' dedication to staying at the forefront of medical innovation, as they continuously strive to enhance the patient experience and treatment outcomes.
To secure a same-day appointment at our new Randolph location, or any of our other convenient locations, simply call us at 201-992-6465 or visit our website allianceortho.com. Alliance Orthopedics thrives as a multifaceted orthopedics haven, boasting a roster of adept and seasoned orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, and occupational therapists united by a common mission: empowering you to embrace BETTER EVERYDAY.
