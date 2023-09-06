New 16-Bit/14-Bit Resolution 2-CH High-Speed PCIe Digitizers Have Industry’s Best ENOB
New RazorEdge Express 16-bit/14-bit digitizers support A/D sampling rates up to 250 MS/s, 14-bit model added to RazorPlus Express with 500 MS/s sampling rate
The new high-performance additions to the GaGe Razor Series of digitizers provide our customers with even more cost-effective options that match their demanding application requirements”LOCKPORT, IL, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GaGe by Vitrek, a US-based manufacturer of high-speed data acquisition and signal recording systems, announces two new versions of its popular Razor Series line of dual-channel (2-CH) high-speed digitizers. RazorEdge Express CompuScope models with A/D sampling rates up to 250 MS/s and analog input bandwidth of 125 MHz are offered in two configurations, one with 16-bit and one with 14-bit resolution. For even higher sampling rates, a new 14-bit RazorPlus Express option has been added with existing 16-bit model for sampling rates up to 500 MS/s and analog input bandwidth of 250 MHz. GaGe’s RazorEdge and RazorPlus Express digitizers boast the industry’s best effective number of bits (ENOB) of ~11+ typical.
The new RazorEdge Express and RazorPlus Express models share these features:
• Dual-channel (2-CH), high-speed
• Set of 50 Ω / 1M Ω input channel pair
• 8 GB memory standard
• PCIe Gen3 x8 interface
• Software development kits for C/C#, Python, LabVIEW, and MATLAB
• Programming-free operation with GaGeScope PC oscilloscope Windows software
With eXpert PCIe Data Streaming Firmware, acquired data can be simultaneously streamed to host PC memory via the PCIe Gen3 x8 interface at sustained rates for real-time continuous signal processing or signal recording operations.
“The new high-performance additions to the GaGe Razor Series of digitizers provide our customers with even more cost-effective options that match their demanding application requirements,” said Gerald Allgaier, Systems Specialist. “At the same time, we are announcing price reductions on our 16-bit, 500 MS/s, 2-CH and 4-CH models; further strengthening our competitive position in the market today.”
Price (starting at):
RazorEdge Express (2-CH, 14-bit, 250 MS/s): $6,750
RazorEdge Express (2-CH, 16-bit, 250 MS/s): $7,425.00
RazorPlus Express (2-CH, 14-bit, 500 MS/s): $8,175.00
RazorPlus Express (2-CH, 16-bit, 500 MS/s): $8,850.00
RazorMax Express (4-CH, 16-bit, 500 MS/s): $10,475.00
Availability:
6-8 weeks After Receiving Order (ARO)
