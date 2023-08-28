Absorb Customers win 3 Gold and 3 Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

Absorb Customers Use the LMS Platform Innovatively to Achieve Real Business Outcomes – Beyond Their Usual L&D Goals

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Absorb Software, a unified learning management software (LMS) and learning experience platform (LXP) provider, is pleased to announce that its five clients won total six Brandon Hall Group awards for HCM Excellence, on August 17, 2023.

This annual award recognizes organizations that excel in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

The successful Absorb customers were recognized across a range of award categories,

- Gilead Sciences, an American bio-pharmaceutical company, won a Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation category

- PGA Tour Superstore, a U.S. sportswear and equipment retailer, won a Silver award for excellence in the Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program category

- SThree, a U.K. STEM-specialist global company, won a Gold award for excellence in the Best New Hire Onboarding Program category

- The Aaron’s Company, an American lease-to-own retailer, won a Gold award for excellence in the Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program category, and a Silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Measurement category

- Wave Utilities, a U.K. national water retailer, won a Silver award for excellence in the Best Hybrid Learning Program category

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria,

- Alignment to their business need and environment

- Program design, functionality, and delivery

- Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

- Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

“We are continually amazed by the different ways our customers use Absorb to achieve their business goals through L&D programs. These innovative L&D implementations are enabling learners to develop their skills and delivering subsequent value for businesses to save money and increase productivity,” said Saravana Sivanandham, CMO at Absorb. “We are humbled by the trust that our clients place in Absorb, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and improve our platform.”

