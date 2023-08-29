StageDotO Ventures Announce Inaugural Seed to Growth Conference
The annual event will include speakers in AI, Hospitality Tech, Climate Tech, and more.SUN VALLEY, ID, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StageDotO Ventures, along with Capital Eleven, announces today the inaugural Seed to Growth Conference to be held September 12th - 14th at the iconic Sun Valley Lodge.
The Seed to Growth Conference features a unique focus on both Seed-stage and Growth-stage investment opportunities where startups, investors, industry leaders, and venture capitalists from across the country mingle in an intimate and breathtaking setting. Activities will include founder presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats focused on innovations in AI, climate tech, hospitality, fintech, cybersecurity and more along with allocated networking time to bring thoughtful investors and emerging entrepreneurs together.
“Innovation has crept into the mountain west region over the past two decades. Seed To Growth is launching its inaugural conference to celebrate this growth and continue to foster thought leadership, entrepreneurial opportunities and venture investment in the region.” says Mike Self, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of StageDotO Ventures.
Confirmed speakers for the conference include Benji Backer, President and Founder of the American Conservation Coalition, the largest right-of-center environmental organization in the country, Andy Brown, CEO of Sand Hill East, Andreea Bodnari, vice-president of healthcare AI at UnitedHealth Group, Michael Edmonds, Senior Director for Microsoft’s Worldwide Retail, Consumer Goods, and Gaming industry team, and Sortis Chairman Paul Brenneke.
The Seed to Growth Conference is presented by StageDotO Ventures and Capital Eleven. Sponsors include Sortis, Perkins Coie, Trolley House, Silicon Valley Bank, Next Frontier Capital, and Oaks Labs.
Information on the convention, speakers, and the Sun Valley Lodge, can be found at https://seedtogrowthconference.com. For interest in attending, please contact hello@stgconference.com.
About StageDotO Ventures
StageDotO is a venture capital firm in the mountain west region that invests in innovative early-stage start-ups. We lead Seed financings and milestone investments through Series A and Series B. We partner with entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise and take an active, hands-on approach to increase success and mitigate startup risk by applying our experience in funding path, go-to market strategies, and operational efficiencies. Our support platform and operating partners provide extensive operational knowledge, market access and attract the best founders to partner with us.
