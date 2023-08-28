EMERALD ISLE, NORTH CAROLINA REALTOR® RICK LOUCKS EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I earned my MRP Certification so I could join a network of like-minded Military real estate agents who are truly passionate about serving those who have served and are still serving.”EMERALD ISLE , NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Loucks is a committed husband, father and Marine Corps Veteran who currently works as a real estate agent at RE/MAX Ocean Properties in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.
— Rick Loucks
Rick was born in Brooklyn, New York, then his family moved to Englishtown, New Jersey, and Brookfield, Connecticut, before settling down in Hickory, North Carolina. He says, “It was quite a culture shock to move as a teenager to slow-paced Hickory from the fast-paced East Coast. What surprised me the most was the real quality of life; the real-time you spend with friends, not in a hurry, but really enjoying the moment.”
Rick graduated from Hickory High School and enrolled at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill where he earned a bachelor’s degree in American History. As part of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, he attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, and earned the right to be called a Marine. After commissioning, he attended The Basic School.
There are many roles to fill, which the Marine Corps refer to as Military Occupational Specialties (MOS). Rick became an Infantry Officer and was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, which is the major West Coast Base and one of the largest Marine Corps Bases in the United States, located north of San Diego, California. Rick says, “I chose to go to California. I was young and single, so I wanted to see what the west coast had to offer!”
Rick was a Platoon Commander in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, where he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. He deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) aboard the USS Ogden, first to the Philippines and then to the Persian Gulf during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. His ship was among 16 amphibious warfare ships in the Persian Gulf which were prepared to conduct an amphibious assault as part of the effort to liberate
Kuwait.
On his second Western Pacific deployment with the 11th MEU aboard the USS Tarawa, Rick sailed to Australia, Somalia, Oman, Singapore and Hong Kong, training with foreign militaries and seeing the sites. Upon his return to the states, he was transferred to Marine Corps Security Forces, Norfolk, Virginia.
He served as a Guard Officer, Platoon Commander, and Close Quarters Combat Instructor providing security to ships and weapons out of Norfolk Naval Base. Upon completion of that assignment, he returned to Quantico to attend Career Level School at the Command and Control System Course learning about technology and communications.
Rick then PCS’d to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he served as Company Commander for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. He deployed next with 24 MEU as the Commander of Troops aboard the USS Pensacola on a Mediterranean Cruise. He participated in exercises and training with Spanish, Jordanian, Israeli and Djiboutian forces. After promotion to Major he was assigned as an operations officer on the 2nd Marine Division staff and deployed to the European theater as part of a Joint Task Force stationed in
Stuttgart, Germany.
Upon the completion of that assignment, Rick returned to the Basic School in Quantico as an instructor and Company Commander. He had a rewarding tour teaching and training Lieutenants leadership and tactics. Before returning to Camp Lejeune, he was promoted as a Lieutenant Colonel, after which he embarked on a one-year expeditionary tour in Iraq as part of the G-3, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Assigned as the Operations Officer for 26 MEU, Rick deployed to the Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf aboard the USS Bataan.
His next tour was an accompanied tour in Germany, where he and his family were stationed at Camp Panzer Kaserne, which is a United States Military installation in Böblingen, Germany. Camp Panzer hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREURAF). Rick held the billet of Deputy G-3 responsible for future and current operations, exercises and Anti-terrorism and Force Protection for MARFOREUR. It was a fantastic opportunity to travel throughout Europe with and without the family.
Rick returned to Camp Lejeune as the Operations Officer for the Special Operations Training Group (SOTG), II Marine Expeditionary Force aboard Stone Bay in Sneads Ferry, NC. SOTG, now called Expeditionary Operations Training Group, provides expeditionary training to forces and assists the MEUs in training and evaluating their forces in preparation for their deployments.
Rick retired from the Marine Corps in 2012 and remained in the small town of Cedar Point, North Carolina near Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point and MCAS New River with his family. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Rick taught Expeditionary Warfare School and Command and Staff Non-Resident Programs while investing in real estate including undeveloped lots and single-family homes in Georgia and North Carolina. He decided to get into real estate full time because he found it fascinating, challenging and emotionally rewarding. He says “I enjoy helping people with their real estate needs, especially our Veterans and Active-Duty members. I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification so I could join a network of like-minded Military real estate agents who are truly passionate about serving those who have served and are still serving.”
There are a lot of agents who do not understand the urgency of having to move when getting orders to report to your new duty-station. For those who prefer to buy a house rather than live on the base or rent, it’s imperative that they work with a qualified realtor who understands all that entails and comprehends all aspects of the VA loan.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Rick Loucks, please visit these important websites:
https://www.ricksrealestatenc.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rsloucks/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-loucks-68660a253
Media Contact:
Rick Loucks
Agent/Broker
Re/Max Ocean Properties
(252) 503-2649
rsloucks@gmail.com
Rick Loucks
RE/MAX Ocean Properties Emerald Isle
+1 252-503-2649
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn