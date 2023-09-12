Genesis 360, LLC, included in Inc.’s 2023 List of 5000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Genesis 360’s mission is to add value to its worldwide network of customers by providing all-inclusive Maintenance, Construction & IT Services, allowing the customer to focus on their core business.
Genesis 360, LLC's plan is to become the Amazon of maintenance, construction and IT services by remaining true to its core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.
A maintenance, construction, and IT services provider, Genesis 360 ranks No. 1148 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies.
Making a second consecutive appearance in the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor and a great reflection of what we’ve accomplished.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis 360, LLC, a maintenance, construction, and IT services provider for the commercial and federal sectors, ranks No. 1148 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also ranked No. 51 in Construction, No. 6 in Louisiana-based companies, and No. 3 in Baton Rouge businesses. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating qualifying revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.
“Making a second consecutive appearance in the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor and a great reflection of what we’ve accomplished,” said Craig Stevens, Founder and President of Genesis, 360, LLC. “Along with our strong relationships and past performance, we hold a number of certifications that have positioned us to grow, such as the (8(a), Service Disabled Veteran Owned, HUBZone, and DBE. We have several projects in the pipeline from the commercial and federal sectors. Our plan is to become the Amazon of maintenance and construction. This award is reflective of our great team. We remain true to our core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth reached an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. With over 6.1 million companies in the U.S., only 5,000 of the most innovative and successful companies make the Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the Inc. 5000 have worked hard to grow and be competitive in their industry. They have also been able to overcome any challenges that come their way and remain successful.
A Track Record of Excellence
In 2023, Craig Stevens was awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Louisiana District's Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year. In 2022, the SBA awarded Stevens the Small Businessperson of the Year for Louisiana, and Genesis 360, LLC, was honored as the SBA 8(a) Firm of the Year for Louisiana. The company was also awarded the 2022 Company of the Year by the Baton Rouge Business Report in partnership with Junior Achievement. Genesis 360, LLC was also named one of INC 5000’s fastest-growing companies in America in 2022.
About Craig Stevens
Craig Stevens, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. He started Genesis 360, LLC in 2011 as a parking lot striping company and has grown it to become a one-stop shop for maintenance, construction, and IT services. Stevens earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is a graduate of Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. A proud community supporter, Stevens has served on the boards of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, the Better Business Bureau, LABI, and C100. He is a Rotarian and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
About Genesis 360, LLC
Genesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance and construction service company. Since its establishment in 2011, the Louisiana company has experienced phenomenal growth and added offices throughout the United States. Its goal is to become the Amazon of maintenance, construction, and IT for commercial businesses and governmental agencies. The company offers various services from landscaping, janitorial, new build and remodel construction sites, construction project management, building and ground maintenance, and IT services.
To learn more about Craig A. Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit https://genesis360llc.com/
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information on the Inc., visit www.inc.com.
