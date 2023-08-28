Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 23-172

WHEREAS, on August 26, 2023, I issued Executive Order 23-171, declaring a state of emergency for several counties in Florida due to the dangers presented by Invest 93L, a broad area of low pressure off the west coast of Central America; and

WHEREAS, as of 11:00 PM EDT on August 27, 2023, Invest 93L strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is moving north-northeast towards the southeastern Gulf of Mexico; and

WHEREAS, as of 5:00 AM EDT on August 28, 2023, Tropical Storm Idalia was approximately 124 miles south of the westernmost point of Cuba; and

WHEREAS, Tropical Storm Idalia is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along areas of the Florida Gulf Coast and portions of the Florida Panhandle; and

WHEREAS, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined that there is a continuing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for the Florida Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend; and

WHEREAS, the threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia requires that timely precautions must be taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of the people of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as the Governor of Florida, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to the State of Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section l of Executive Order 23-171 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla Counties.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 23-171 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3. This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 23-171.

