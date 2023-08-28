Fish and Game to Introduce a New and Enhanced Website

CONTACT:

Matt Sampson: (603) 271-3211

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

August 28, 2023

Concord, NH – In an effort to better serve our constituents, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is excited to launch a new and upgraded website. The new site is expected to go live tomorrow, August 29. The new platform will significantly improve user experience, accessibility for all visitors, and ease of use on all mobile devices and desktop environments.

Always striving to connect people with life outdoors, visitors to the new NH Fish and Game website will continue to find the same wealth of wildlife, fisheries, and marine resources—enhanced with new interactive maps and a clean customer-focused interface. We hope new and returning visitors will be excited to explore the Department’s new media platform as fall and 2023’s hunting seasons approach.

“We understand that, for many folks, the journey outdoors often starts online,” said Matt Sampson, Fish and Game’s Webmaster and Public Information Officer. “The faster we can help you find what you’re looking for, the sooner you can get outside to enjoy all of the opportunities the Granite State has to offer, and our newly optimized website will certainly be a catalyst for this.”

NH Fish and Game endeavors to keep the public informed about topics and events that are of interest to hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Visit us tomorrow at our new website at wildlife.nh.gov.