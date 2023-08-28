Acarix welcomes Dr. Deepak R. Talreja MD as new Medical Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, announces today the appointment of Dr. Deepak R. Talreja, MD, as new Medical Advisor. With an impressive background in cardiology, Dr. Talreja brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Acarix, further strengthening the company’s commitment to transforming early cardiac diagnostics through cutting-edge acoustic and AI-based technology.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Talreja as our newly appointed Medical Advisor," said Helen Ljungdahl Round, Acarix President and CEO. "His deep understanding of cardiac patient care, preventive cardiology and dedication to improving healthcare aligns perfectly with our vision. With Dr. Talreja's guidance and input, we are confident in our ability to advance our mission of transforming early cardiac diagnostics for clinicians and their patients, ultimately leading to better patient care and outcomes."
"I am honored to join the Acarix team as their Medical Advisor," said Dr. Deepak Talreja, Sentara Health Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line. "Acarix's mission to transform early cardiac diagnostics with the CADScor System supports my goal of improving patient outcomes by detecting coronary disease early and enabling timely intervention if required. I am excited to contribute my knowledge and expertise to the team. I look forward to working collaboratively to enhance the quality of patient care in the United States."
As a highly respected cardiologist expert, Dr. Talreja has been at the forefront of numerous groundbreaking research initiatives, pioneering advancements that have significantly impacted patient care and outcomes. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, completed his Internship and Residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and fellowship at the Mayo School of Medicine. Dr. Talreja is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, and internal medicine: He is currently the Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Sentara Health. Dr. Talreja's vast experience and leadership experience in cardiac electrical system procedures, interventional cardiac procedures, heart conditions and overall cardiac patient care align very well with Acarix's mission to develop patient-focused innovative solutions that address some of the challenges in early cardiac healthcare.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
Attachments
Acarix welcomes Dr. Deepak R. Talreja MD as new Medical Advisor
Helen Lungdahl Round
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Talreja as our newly appointed Medical Advisor," said Helen Ljungdahl Round, Acarix President and CEO. "His deep understanding of cardiac patient care, preventive cardiology and dedication to improving healthcare aligns perfectly with our vision. With Dr. Talreja's guidance and input, we are confident in our ability to advance our mission of transforming early cardiac diagnostics for clinicians and their patients, ultimately leading to better patient care and outcomes."
"I am honored to join the Acarix team as their Medical Advisor," said Dr. Deepak Talreja, Sentara Health Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line. "Acarix's mission to transform early cardiac diagnostics with the CADScor System supports my goal of improving patient outcomes by detecting coronary disease early and enabling timely intervention if required. I am excited to contribute my knowledge and expertise to the team. I look forward to working collaboratively to enhance the quality of patient care in the United States."
As a highly respected cardiologist expert, Dr. Talreja has been at the forefront of numerous groundbreaking research initiatives, pioneering advancements that have significantly impacted patient care and outcomes. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, completed his Internship and Residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and fellowship at the Mayo School of Medicine. Dr. Talreja is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, and internal medicine: He is currently the Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Sentara Health. Dr. Talreja's vast experience and leadership experience in cardiac electrical system procedures, interventional cardiac procedures, heart conditions and overall cardiac patient care align very well with Acarix's mission to develop patient-focused innovative solutions that address some of the challenges in early cardiac healthcare.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
Attachments
Acarix welcomes Dr. Deepak R. Talreja MD as new Medical Advisor
Helen Lungdahl Round
Acarix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter