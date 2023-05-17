State-of-the-Art Cardiology Clinic enhances patient care with CADScor System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, announces today that Abo-Auda Associates Cardiologists in Texoma, Texas will be using the CADScor®System as a routine diagnostic aid in the assessment of patients with stable chest pain.
"We see many patients with stable chest pain. When they come into our clinics, they want to know quickly if the pain has something to do with their heart, or not,” said Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD, FACC. "We are now ready to offer the CADScor System to these patients. With the CADScor System we can rule out the presence of significant coronary artery disease early, giving patients peace of mind immediately, while at the same time driving patient-focused efficiency in our clinics."
"We are excited to see Dr Abo-Auda and his team incorporating the CADScor System into their practice in a systematic way, to serve an area with a high number of patients with chest pain," commented Helen Ljungdahl Round, President, and CEO of Acarix. "Our goal is to establish the CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid and help physicians to investigate patients with symptoms of coronary artery disease early, exclude those at low risk of heart disease and thereby avoiding unnecessary and costly examinations.”
About Abo-Auda Associates Cardiology
State-of-the art medical facilities in McKinney, Denison, and Durant Texas incorporating the latest technology for all aspects of patient care. The center provides fast, accurate diagnosis using the latest technologies and the use of Electronic Medical Health Record system allows better management of patient records and information, ultimately improving the accuracy and efficiency of patient care. Visit www.aaacardiology.com to learn more.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
