Improve your nature journaling skills at Sept. 9 MDC-DNR program at Roaring River

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Setting aside life’s stresses for a while to make notes and sketches of the natural events occurring around you could increase your nature knowledge and your appreciation for the outdoors world.

People can learn more about the educational and therapeutic benefits of nature journaling at the program “Pencil in Hand: Investigating River Connections” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Roaring River State Park. This program is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This program is open to people ages 16 and older. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193763

A nature journal page may describe a dragonfly’s wings or might depict the color pattern of an ornate box turtle’s shell. Nature journaling is about taking your observational skills of the plants and animals around you to a deeper level. As the degree of observation increases, so does the level of appreciation. At the Sept. 9 program, MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell and DNR Park Naturalist Anna Skalicky will discuss the materials needed to begin nature journaling and will provide tips on the types of locations that lead to great journaling experiences. The program will feature indoor instruction in the restored CCC Lodge located within Roaring River State Park and also hands-on practice outside.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To register, use the link above.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.