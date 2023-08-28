Lottery Offices Closed Sept. 4 For Labor Day

All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers.
Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
