One Injured in ATV Rollover in Pittsburg

August 28, 2023

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, Fish and Game Conservation officers were notified of an ATV rollover on the Halls Stream Road Connector Trail resulting in injury. Officials say that David Hadley, Jr., 66, of Salem, NH, was the operator and had his wife on the back of the machine when the ATV flipped over backwards as he was attempting to navigate a steep, uphill section of the trail. Hadley sustained potentially serious injuries in the rollover, while his wife only suffered minor injuries.

Members of his riding party placed him in a UTV and drove him down to Halls Stream Road where a call to 911 was made. Emergency personnel from Beecher Falls Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS responded along with a Pittsburg Police Officer and a Conservation Officer. Hadley was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook by 45th Parallel ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

After an investigation, it is believed that the steep, wet terrain present where the incident occurred was the primary factor in this rollover. The steep terrain combined with the addition of a passenger on the back of the ATV exacerbated the situation and resulted in the ATV tipping over backwards. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV users to always utilize protective gear when operating or riding an OHRV.