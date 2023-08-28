Honoring the Legacy of the March on Washington and the Imperative of Supplier Diversity
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, led by the visionary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council pay tribute to the enduring legacy of that transformative moment in our nation's history. On this date in 1963, 250,000 Americans gathered in the nation’s capital to push for an end to all forms of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. This pivotal event galvanized a movement that led to the subsequent passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The resounding call for equality, justice, and opportunity championed by Dr. King in his “I Have a Dream” speech resonates through the corridors of time, reminding us of the unwavering commitment to progress that has shaped our journey. However, recent events have threatened to erode the progress made by those who fought for civil rights. The recent attacks on diversity and inclusion initiatives, sparked by a pivotal affirmative action decision, have ignited debates that strike at the core of our collective journey toward advancement.
It is the responsibility of all who value economic justice to confront the efforts to dismantle the progress we have achieved in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). It is also crucial to place an equal emphasis on championing supplier diversity, as it represents a collective movement that permeates every corner of our society, forming the bedrock of economic empowerment and the aspirations of countless individuals seeking fair and equitable opportunities. By safeguarding the economic empowerment of minority communities, we also safeguard the values that sustain our nation.
As we honor the legacy of the March on Washington, let us be propelled by the unwavering courage and determination of those who forged the path before us. Our resolve must remain steadfast and our voices united as we champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, and stand resolute in defending equal opportunities for all.
About the Affiliates of NMSDC:
The regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) form a dynamic network dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within corporate ecosystems. Comprising a diverse array of industries and sectors, these affiliates serve as integral connectors between Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and corporations committed to supplier diversity.
With a steadfast commitment to promoting economic growth, innovation, and community empowerment, NMSDC's regional affiliates facilitate meaningful partnerships that drive business success while advancing social progress. Through advocacy, education, and collaborative initiatives, these affiliates play a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable business landscape, cultivating opportunities, and ensuring the sustainable development of diverse communities. Collectively, the MBEs certified through the regional affiliates drive more than $482 billion in economic impact.
Carolyn Mosby
The resounding call for equality, justice, and opportunity championed by Dr. King in his “I Have a Dream” speech resonates through the corridors of time, reminding us of the unwavering commitment to progress that has shaped our journey. However, recent events have threatened to erode the progress made by those who fought for civil rights. The recent attacks on diversity and inclusion initiatives, sparked by a pivotal affirmative action decision, have ignited debates that strike at the core of our collective journey toward advancement.
It is the responsibility of all who value economic justice to confront the efforts to dismantle the progress we have achieved in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). It is also crucial to place an equal emphasis on championing supplier diversity, as it represents a collective movement that permeates every corner of our society, forming the bedrock of economic empowerment and the aspirations of countless individuals seeking fair and equitable opportunities. By safeguarding the economic empowerment of minority communities, we also safeguard the values that sustain our nation.
As we honor the legacy of the March on Washington, let us be propelled by the unwavering courage and determination of those who forged the path before us. Our resolve must remain steadfast and our voices united as we champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, and stand resolute in defending equal opportunities for all.
About the Affiliates of NMSDC:
The regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) form a dynamic network dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within corporate ecosystems. Comprising a diverse array of industries and sectors, these affiliates serve as integral connectors between Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and corporations committed to supplier diversity.
With a steadfast commitment to promoting economic growth, innovation, and community empowerment, NMSDC's regional affiliates facilitate meaningful partnerships that drive business success while advancing social progress. Through advocacy, education, and collaborative initiatives, these affiliates play a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable business landscape, cultivating opportunities, and ensuring the sustainable development of diverse communities. Collectively, the MBEs certified through the regional affiliates drive more than $482 billion in economic impact.
Carolyn Mosby
Cole Brown Strategies
carolyn@colebrownstrategies.com