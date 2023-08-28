Cigniti Recognized in ISG Provider Lens™ Retail & CPG Services 2023 for Digital Innovation Services & Managed Services
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has been recognized as a Contender in Digital Innovation Services and Managed Services categories in the US and Europe regions in the ISG Provider Lens™ Retail & CPG Services 2023 Study.
The study evaluates service providers based on their ability to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by organizations within the Retail & CPG sector.
Philip Carnelley, Lead Analyst from ISG, said, "Cigniti’s capabilities in Digital Engineering and Digital Assurance make it a contender for large and medium-sized US and European Retail/CPG companies to consider for their digital innovation journeys. Notable capabilities include innovations in domain-specific use cases around Computer Vision, Robotics, and Data Engineering alongside considerable strength in Managed Services, especially in the testing arena, combined with experience in all the major applications software suppliers.”
Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti Technologies, stated, "Being acknowledged by ISG as a contender in the Digital Innovation Services and Managed Services showcases our commitment to solidify our retail presence while expanding into other promising areas. The new digital technological advancements are transforming the retail customer experience, leading to substantial investments in this area. Retail remains one of our top revenue-generating verticals, constituting over 23% of our revenue. Throughout our journey, we have collaborated with Global 2000 and Fortune 500 Retail and CPG companies delivering Digital assurance services. This recognition motivates us to have deeper conversations with our customers to understand and accelerate their digital journeys.”
Sairam Vedam, CMO of Cigniti Technologies, added, "Cigniti's recognition as a Contender in Digital Innovation Services and Managed Services by ISG in the US and Europe regions underscores our commitment to driving transformative solutions. We take pride in our AI & IP-led approach, which empowers Retail & CPG companies with cutting-edge Digital Engineering and Digital Assurance capabilities to enhance customer experiences and contribute to the success of businesses in the retail and CPG sectors. Our expertise in emerging technologies such as Computer Vision, Robotics, Data Engineering, and more positions us as a valuable partner for organizations seeking innovation and excellence in this dynamic sector.”
To view the charts, visit: https://www.cigniti.com/analyst-recognitions/isg-retail-cpg-services-2023/
About Cigniti Technologies:
Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading Digital Assurance and AI-led Digital Engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Costa Rica. To know more about Cigniti, visit: www.cigniti.com
