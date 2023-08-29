Pop Golden Awards 2023: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Jenna Ortega Lead Nominees List (See Full List)

2023 Pop Golden Awards Nominees Revealed: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Jenna Ortega Earn Multiple Nods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pop Golden Awards, a new international awards organization hosted in the United States, serves as a grand platform to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional artists and entertainers from diverse corners of the globe. This year, the organization has unveiled its comprehensive roster of nominees and esteemed award recipients, a testament to the remarkable global figures who have significantly enriched the realm of pop culture over the past year. Anticipation mounts as the forthcoming event, slated for November in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, aims to pay tribute to several luminaries who have indelibly marked their respective industries, spanning the realms of cinema, music, and various other art sectors. Among the distinguished individuals set to receive honorary awards for their legendary contributions are Aamir Khan from India, the iconic Tom Cruise, the incredibly talented IU, the ever-charismatic Justin Bieber, and an array of other prominent stars hailing from around the world.

In a move that has sparked fervent discussions and excitement across the global entertainment landscape, the organization has also unveiled its exhaustive list of nominees for the current year on its official website. These nominations encompass a diverse array of creative virtuosos and their masterpieces, primarily within the domains of film and music, showcased on the international stage. Notable contenders include the internationally acclaimed Taylor Swift, the dynamic force of BLACKPINK, the trailblazing Bad Bunny, and a constellation of other outstanding talents. With a staggering lineup of almost 30 distinct award categories, the Pop Golden Awards have embarked on a mission to honor outstanding works of art spanning numerous nations and industries worldwide. The awards span a wide spectrum, encompassing the glitz of Bollywood, the rhythms of Latin Music, the global phenomenon of K-pop, the glamour of Hollywood, and many other artistic domains. While some categories invite public participation for voting, others are subject to the discerning judgments of the esteemed Pop Golden panel of experts.

SOME OF THE POPULAR AWARD CATEGORIES INCLUDE:

GOLDEN POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 2023 (NOMINEES)

Jack Harlow

Miley Cyrus

Drake

SIDHU MOOSE WALA

Bad Bunny

Harry Styles

Rosalia

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)

Jack Harlow – First Class

Jung Kook ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi – Dreamers

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

As It Was – Harry Styles

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Fifty Fifty Cupid

PinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice – Boy’s A Liar

Jung Kook - Seven

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito



GOLDEN FILM/TV OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Wednesday

Abbott Elementary

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sound Of Freedom

Avatar: The Way of Water

Barbie

GOLDEN ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Pedro Pascal

Milly Alcock

Matt Smith

Jenna Ortega

Michelle Yeoh

Sam Worthington

Margot Robbie

Jim Caviezel



THE GOLDEN TV/DRAMA ACTOR AWARD (INTERNATIONAL)

Barun Sobti

Jenna Ortega

Engin Akyürek

Kerem Bursin

Kang Tae-oh

Xiao Zhan

Park Eun-bin

Sıla Türkoğlu

Jeon Do-yeon

Apo Nattawin

GOLDEN K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

Cupid – FIFTY FIFTY

Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

Queencard – (G)I-DLE

OMG - NewJeans

ANTIFRAGILE – LE SSERAFIM

Sugar Rush Ride – TXT

Talk that Talk – TWICE

After LIKE – IVE

S-Class – Stray Kids

Spicy - aespa

POP – NAYEON

Super – Seventeen

Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto

Like Crazy – Jimin

LONDON BOY – Lim Young Woong

Sour & Sweet – BamBam

Flowers – Jisoo

Fast Forward – JEON SOMI

GOLDEN POP GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)

NiziU

Yoasobi

BLACKPINK

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Official HIGE DANdism

(G)I-DLE

SB19

Stray Kids

LE SSERAFIM

Måneskin

MORE AWARD CATEGORIES CAN BE FOUND ON THE POP GOLDEN AWARDS WEBISTE: HERE

As the event draws near, tickets for this event are already available for purchase on various platforms, allowing enthusiasts and fans to secure their spots and be part of this celebration of pop culture. With the diverse array of nominees and the anticipation building around the event, one question lingers: Who will emerge triumphant in these coveted accolades? It's worth noting that BLACKPINK has secured the most nominations.

As the anticipation mounts, the global community awaits the unfolding of the event.

Pop Golden Awards Nominees