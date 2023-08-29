Pop Golden Awards 2023: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Jenna Ortega Lead Nominees List (See Full List)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pop Golden Awards, a new international awards organization hosted in the United States, serves as a grand platform to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional artists and entertainers from diverse corners of the globe. This year, the organization has unveiled its comprehensive roster of nominees and esteemed award recipients, a testament to the remarkable global figures who have significantly enriched the realm of pop culture over the past year. Anticipation mounts as the forthcoming event, slated for November in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, aims to pay tribute to several luminaries who have indelibly marked their respective industries, spanning the realms of cinema, music, and various other art sectors. Among the distinguished individuals set to receive honorary awards for their legendary contributions are Aamir Khan from India, the iconic Tom Cruise, the incredibly talented IU, the ever-charismatic Justin Bieber, and an array of other prominent stars hailing from around the world.
In a move that has sparked fervent discussions and excitement across the global entertainment landscape, the organization has also unveiled its exhaustive list of nominees for the current year on its official website. These nominations encompass a diverse array of creative virtuosos and their masterpieces, primarily within the domains of film and music, showcased on the international stage. Notable contenders include the internationally acclaimed Taylor Swift, the dynamic force of BLACKPINK, the trailblazing Bad Bunny, and a constellation of other outstanding talents. With a staggering lineup of almost 30 distinct award categories, the Pop Golden Awards have embarked on a mission to honor outstanding works of art spanning numerous nations and industries worldwide. The awards span a wide spectrum, encompassing the glitz of Bollywood, the rhythms of Latin Music, the global phenomenon of K-pop, the glamour of Hollywood, and many other artistic domains. While some categories invite public participation for voting, others are subject to the discerning judgments of the esteemed Pop Golden panel of experts.
SOME OF THE POPULAR AWARD CATEGORIES INCLUDE:
GOLDEN POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 2023 (NOMINEES)
Jack Harlow
Miley Cyrus
Drake
SIDHU MOOSE WALA
Bad Bunny
Harry Styles
Rosalia
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Golden Pop Song Of The Year Award (2023 Nominees)
Jack Harlow – First Class
Jung Kook ft. Fahad Al Kubaisi – Dreamers
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
As It Was – Harry Styles
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Fifty Fifty Cupid
PinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice – Boy’s A Liar
Jung Kook - Seven
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
GOLDEN FILM/TV OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Wednesday
Abbott Elementary
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sound Of Freedom
Avatar: The Way of Water
Barbie
GOLDEN ACTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
Pedro Pascal
Milly Alcock
Matt Smith
Jenna Ortega
Michelle Yeoh
Sam Worthington
Margot Robbie
Jim Caviezel
THE GOLDEN TV/DRAMA ACTOR AWARD (INTERNATIONAL)
Barun Sobti
Jenna Ortega
Engin Akyürek
Kerem Bursin
Barun Sobti
Kang Tae-oh
Xiao Zhan
Park Eun-bin
Sıla Türkoğlu
Jeon Do-yeon
Apo Nattawin
GOLDEN K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
Cupid – FIFTY FIFTY
Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
Queencard – (G)I-DLE
OMG - NewJeans
ANTIFRAGILE – LE SSERAFIM
Sugar Rush Ride – TXT
Talk that Talk – TWICE
After LIKE – IVE
S-Class – Stray Kids
Spicy - aespa
POP – NAYEON
Super – Seventeen
Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto
Like Crazy – Jimin
LONDON BOY – Lim Young Woong
Sour & Sweet – BamBam
Flowers – Jisoo
Fast Forward – JEON SOMI
GOLDEN POP GROUP OF THE YEAR AWARD (2023 NOMINEES)
NiziU
Yoasobi
BLACKPINK
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Official HIGE DANdism
(G)I-DLE
SB19
Stray Kids
LE SSERAFIM
Måneskin
As the event draws near, tickets for this event are already available for purchase on various platforms, allowing enthusiasts and fans to secure their spots and be part of this celebration of pop culture. With the diverse array of nominees and the anticipation building around the event, one question lingers: Who will emerge triumphant in these coveted accolades? It's worth noting that BLACKPINK has secured the most nominations.
As the anticipation mounts, the global community awaits the unfolding of the event.
