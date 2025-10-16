Pop Golden awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pop Golden Awards has revealed its full list of nominees for the 2025 edition, marking one of the most internationally diverse lineups in the event’s history. The awards continue to cement their reputation as a global celebration of entertainment excellence, honoring talent across music, film, and performance from Asia, Hollywood, and beyond.

This year’s roster features major international icons including BLACKPINK, BTS members JIN and j-hope, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, and IU, alongside top stars from Bollywood, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese entertainment industries.

BLACKPINK and BTS Dominate Nominations

K-pop continues to lead the global cultural wave, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé emerging as the most-nominated artist of 2025, securing six nods across both K-pop and global pop categories her 2025 projects has received nothing but great reviews. Her crossover hit “APT.” with Bruno Mars earned multiple nominations, reinforcing her position as one of the world’s most influential music figures. Fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa also earned individual nominations, while BTS members JIN and j-hope scored recognition in both solo and collaborative categories, extending the group’s legacy of international success.

The Golden K-pop Artist of the Year category highlights some of the genre’s biggest names, including Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, JIN, j-hope, Jackson Wang, Minnie ((G)I-DLE), and G-Dragon. In the Golden K-pop Group of the Year field, BLACKPINK faces fierce competition from SEVENTEEN, aespa, TWICE, NewJeans, BABYMONSTER, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and others, representing the most competitive lineup in the award’s history.

Korean Music and Visual Excellence

The Golden Korean Record of the Year category celebrates outstanding achievements in Korean music beyond mainstream pop, with nominees including IU, V (BTS), Jin (BTS), and Lim Young Woong, whose tracks have resonated deeply across Asia.

K-pop’s creative range is further recognized in the Golden K-pop Song of the Year race, featuring standout hits such as Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “APT.,” Jennie’s “Like Jennie,” Lisa’s “Born Again,” Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” and aespa’s “Whiplash.” The Golden K-pop Music Video of the Year category honors visual artistry, with nominees including BLACKPINK’s “Jump,” Rosé’s “APT.,” Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” Jisoo and Zayn’s “Eyes Closed,” and TWICE’s “This Is For.”

Asian and Global Cinema Recognized

The Pop Golden Awards’ acting categories continue to celebrate excellence across major Asian entertainment markets. Nominees for Golden Korean Actor of the Year include Lee Min-ho, Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, and Im Yoon-ah.

In China, stars such as Xiao Zhan, Dilraba Dilmurat, Zhao Lusi, and Dylan Wang lead the Golden Chinese Actor of the Year category. Thailand’s vibrant television scene is represented by Freen Sarocha, Gulf Kanawut, Becky Armstrong, and Fort Thitipong, while India’s Bollywood Actor of the Year lineup features Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Kartik Aaryan.

Hollywood’s biggest names also shine in the Golden Actor of the Year category, with Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, and Joseph Quinn among the nominees. Competing for Golden Film of the Year are major box-office titles such as F1, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, and The Naked Gun.

Global Pop and Hip-Hop Categories Showcase Cross-Cultural Talent

The global music categories reflect the interconnected nature of modern pop. The Golden Pop Artist of the Year award features Rosé, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny — a lineup that spans continents and genres.

In Golden Pop Song of the Year, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s “Die With a Smile” stand alongside Rosé and Bruno Mars’s viral hit “APT.” The Golden Pop Group of the Year nominees include BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, and Japan’s Mrs. GREEN APPLE.

Japan’s thriving music scene is honored through the Golden J-Pop Artist of the Year category, featuring Creepy Nuts, Kenshi Yonezu, Hoshimachi Suisei, Number_i, and Sakurazaka46. Meanwhile, the Golden Hip-Hop Song of the Year nominees bridge East and West, with Kendrick Lamar, Lisa (BLACKPINK), Jennie, Central Cee, Doechii, and j-hope representing the evolving fusion of global hip-hop culture.

