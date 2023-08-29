Carbonfuture and Puro.earth Partner to Accelerate Scaling of Durable Carbon Removal
FREIBURG, GERMANY, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonfuture, the pioneering Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, announces a partnership with Puro.earth, a leading carbon removal standard and registry, growing its ecosystem of third-party standards for durable carbon removal with the addition of the Puro Standard. With the integration of Puro.earth certified projects into Carbonfuture MRV+ and Carbonfuture Marketplace, Puro suppliers now have the ability to access the largest carbon removal marketplace to sell their credits to buyers seeking verified, high-quality carbon removal credits.
The Puro Standard for engineered carbon removal methods in the Voluntary Carbon Market provides science-based quantification methodologies for durable carbon removal technologies, such as biochar carbon removal, carbonated materials, and enhanced rock weathering. The resulting CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) are issued in the Puro Registry where their complete lifecycle is tracked and recorded from issuance to retirement. With the endorsement by the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA), the Puro Standard has become the first ICROA endorsed Standard for durable carbon removal. Since many buyers adhere to the ICROA Code of Best Practice when purchasing carbon credits, this boosts buyer confidence.
As the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, Carbonfuture has created the essential technological infrastructure that makes carbon removal trustworthy and scalable. Today, the Trust Infrastructure consists of two products that connect the entire carbon removal lifecycle: Carbonfuture MRV+ and Carbonfuture Marketplace. Carbonfuture MRV+ provides a seamless end-to-end supplier experience - including Carbon Removal Supplier Services, Due Diligence, and Carbon Removal Tracking, while Carbonfuture Marketplace, underpinned by data-driven tracking and third-party certification, enables suppliers to unlock market access to buyers seeking verified, high-quality carbon removal credits.
The partnership between Carbonfuture and Puro.earth encompasses two crucial aspects: Firstly, the integration of the Puro Standard with Carbonfuture's CDR Tracking, a prerequisite for all credits sold through the Carbonfuture Marketplace, will facilitate the sale of CORCs through the Carbonfuture Marketplace. The integration empowers suppliers to seamlessly track their carbon removal efforts, ensuring a complete digital record of the journey from carbon removal to storage, and guaranteeing the resulting carbon removal credits achieve the highest levels of quality and reliability. Secondly, Carbonfuture's Carbon Removal Supplier Services will guide CDR suppliers through the necessary steps to achieve certification under the Puro Standard.
The partnership between Puro.earth and Carbonfuture is based on their shared commitment to diverse technologies for durable carbon removal. It uniquely combines Carbonfuture's technological infrastructure, ensuring transparency and quality in the carbon removal process, with Puro.earth's leading Puro Standard in the carbon removal market, which focuses solely on durable CDR and boasts over 120 registered carbon removal suppliers.
"We are excited to partner with Puro.earth to advance the scale of durable carbon removal. Integrating the Puro Standard and Registry with Carbonfuture MRV+ and Carbonfuture Marketplace will empower CDR suppliers to seamlessly navigate the certification process and expand market access, while providing buyers with the assurance to confidently purchase carbon removal credits.", said Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture.
"Carbonfuture’s CDR Tracking offers additional transparency of the carbon removal process from gate to grave, confirming alignment with the Puro Standard methodology requirements. Furthermore, as a testament to our ongoing commitment to expanding CORC distribution capacity, we are delighted to see the integration of Puro.earth certified projects in the Carbonfuture Marketplace.", said Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.earth.
This partnership reinforces the importance of collaboration across the CDR ecosystem and the significance of quality and transparency in the carbon removal industry. By uniting efforts, Puro.earth and Carbonfuture ensure carbon removal becomes an effective solution to address the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to net-zero.
About Carbonfuture
Carbonfuture is the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal. Today, the Trust Infrastructure consists of two products that seamlessly connect the entire carbon removal lifecycle: Carbonfuture MRV+, the most comprehensive MRV solution for durable CDR, and Carbonfuture Marketplace, the leading marketplace for durable CDR. At Carbonfuture, we build trust throughout the carbon removal journey with our rigorous, data-driven approach, ensuring unmatched quality and reliability of carbon removal. We empower suppliers by providing the essential project support and finance needed to transform their carbon removal projects into fully certified carbon credits. For corporate buyers, we offer access to portfolios of carbon removal credits adhering to the highest-quality standards and provide visibility at each step of the carbon removal lifecycle via data-driven transparency enabled by Carbonfuture MRV+. We work with some of the world's most ambitious climate leaders such as Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum First Movers Coalition.
Get started today: www.carbonfuture.earth
About Puro.earth
Nasdaq-backed Puro.earth is the world's leading carbon crediting platform for engineered carbon removal. Its mission is to mobilize the economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions by helping voluntary corporate buyers accelerate carbon dioxide removal at an industrial global scale. • Puro Standard creates carbon credit methodologies for processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for at least 100 years. It then certifies suppliers that run those processes and issues digital, tradable CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) into the public Puro Registry per metric ton of carbon dioxide removed. CORCs are purchased directly from suppliers or via sales channel partners by ambitious corporations like Microsoft, Shopify, and Zurich Insurance, to help reverse climate change and neutralize residual carbon emissions. • Puro Accelerate is a program to scale the carbon removal ecosystem, assisting suppliers who require financing to launch or expand operations through CORC advance market commitments and prepayments. Website: puro.earth; LinkedIn Puro.earth; Twitter @PuroCO2Removal For Puro.earth media enquiries, please email: puro@gongcommunications.com
Leila Toplic
Chief Communications and Trust Officer, Carbonfuture
leila@carbonfuture.earth
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn