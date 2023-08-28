EasyDMARC Wins the Summer 2023 Top Performer Award in Email Security Software from SourceForge

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, today announced that it has been awarded a Summer 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the leading software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Summer 2023 Top Performers”, said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “EasyDMARC showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.”

To win the Summer 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that EasyDMARC delivers to customers.

“At EasyDMARC, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Summer 2023 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is a leading software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.