Global Marble Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Marble Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marble Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marble market size is predicted to reach $49.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
The growth in the marble market is due to the rising building industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest marble market share. Major players in the marble market include DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Staron (SAMSUNG), Durat, Hanex, CXUN.
Marble Market Segments
• By Type: Natural, Synthetic
• By Form: Slab, Powder
• By Color: White, Other Colors
• By Application: Building and Decoration, Statues and Monuments, Furniture, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global marble market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Marble is a metamorphic rock formed from limestone, and recrystallized carbonate minerals, most commonly calcite or dolomite.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
