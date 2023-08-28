Global Aviation Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aviation analytics market size is predicted to reach $5.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The growth in the aviation analytics market is due to the rise in aviation passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aviation analytics market share. Major players in the aviation analytics market include IBM Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP, Swiss Aviation Software, Lufthansa Technik, General Electric, Honeywell International.

Aviation Analytics Market Segments

• By Component: Services, Solutions

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Business Function: Finance, Operations, Maintenance And Repair, Sales And Marketing, Supply Chain, Other Business Funcations

• By Application: Flight Risk Management, Fuel Management, Rout Management, Fleet Management, Inventory Management, Wealth Management, Inspection, Performance Monitoring, Predictive Analysis, Part Replacement, Supply Chain Planning, Energy Management

• By End User: OEMs, Airlines, Airports, MROs

• By Geography: The global aviation analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aviation analytics refers to a computational technology that provides end-users with information or statistics derived from past airport operating data, historical flight data, weather predictions, and real-time flight data. It allows for predictive analysis and query processing of large amounts of structured and unstructured aviation data. Aviation analytics is staffed by specialists in the aviation sector with various expertises, including business process engineering, sales and marketing, and accounting.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Aviation Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aviation Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

