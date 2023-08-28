Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's market forecast, the veterinary surgical instruments market size is predicted to reach $1.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The growth in the veterinary surgical instruments market is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures on pets. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary surgical instruments market share. Major players in the veterinary surgical instruments market include B Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Jorgen KRUUSE A/S, Smiths Medical, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segments

• By Product: Sutures, Staplers, And Accessories, Handheld Devices, Electrosurgery Instruments, Other Products

• By Animal: Companion Animals, Farm Animals

• By Application: Soft Tissue Surgery, Sterilization Surgery, Gynecology And Urology Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global veterinary surgical instruments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary surgical instruments refer to hand-held tools or implements that help veterinarians and assistants to perform surgery and extend the life of pets. Veterinary surgical instruments allow doctors to open the soft tissue, remove the bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or repair the aberrant structures as a part of treatment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

