United Kingdom Infection Control Market projected to surpass US$ 2.4 billion by 2028
The United Kingdom infection control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% to reach US$2,410.931 million in 2028 from US$1,048.249 million in 2021.
The United Kingdom infection control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% to reach US$2,410.931 million in 2028 from US$1,048.249 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the United Kingdom infection control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2,410.931 million by 2028.
Some of the major factors propelling the United Kingdom infection control market growth are increasing product investments, the creation of better healthcare services and facilities, and concerns about working in healthier environments.
Infection control is the practice that may be utilized to reduce the danger of transmitting diseases and viruses. The infections produced by bacteria or viruses can readily transfer from human to human, animal to animal, and human contact with infected surfaces, and might even be airborne.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the United Kingdom infection control market. The UK government is aware of the benefits of collaborating with corporate partners to enhance the study and use of infection prevention. These partnerships foster professional networking and research and development that leads to the creation and advancement of innovative ideas and products. For instance, on May 27, 2022, the National Infection Prevention and Control Manual (NIPCM) for England replaced the previous IPC recommendations for PPE.
The United Kingdom infection control market is segmented by product into disinfectant and sterilization. Sterilization is further divided into low-temperature sterilization, heat sterilization, and contact sterilization. The increased disinfectant share is due to an increase in illnesses brought on by the use of contaminated needles and other devices, as well as dirty environments in hospitals. Additionally, it is projected that during the projection period, a rise in surgical operations and a rising emphasis on food sterilization and disinfection would fuel the expansion of the infection control market in the United Kingdom.
The UK infection control market is segmented into healthcare, food and beverages, and chemicals based on the end-user industry. One of the main tasks performed in healthcare institutions is infection control since it guards both patients and staff from contracting unwelcome infections. The United Kingdom market demand for infection control solutions is expected to expand owing to the rising government spending on healthcare. For instance, the Office for National Statistics estimates that government healthcare spending reached £277 billion in 2021, a 7.4% rise from the amount spent in 2020. Furthermore, the population of the country has been steadily aging during the latter half of the 20th century, according to the Office for National Statistics, Government of the United Kingdom, and the trend is anticipated to continue. According to the data it is anticipated that 3.2 million people will be over the age of 85 by the middle of 2041, up from 1.6 million at the same point in 2016.
The research study includes coverage of 3M, Belimed, Olympus Corporation, Envirolyte Group, and GAMA Healthcare Ltd., among other significant players in the United Kingdom infection control market.
The United Kingdom infection control market report segments the market as below:
• By Product
o Disinfectant
o Sterilization
• Low-Temperature Sterilization
• Heat Sterilization
• Contact Sterilization
• By End-User Industry
o Healthcare
o Food and Beverage
o Chemical
Companies Profiled:
• 3M
• Belimed
• Olympus Corporation
• Envirolyte Group
• GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
