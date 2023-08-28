Twenty-Six Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn-in to Serve in the Kyrgyz Republic

Bishkek, August 25, 2023 – Twenty-six newly sworn in Peace Corps Volunteers will co-teach English with local teachers in secondary schools across Chui, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Talas, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions over the next two years. This is the 29th group of Volunteers to serve in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In attendance at the ceremony were U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aibek Moldogaziev, Head of the international cooperation and investment department of Ministry of Education and Science Aizada Apysheva, Peace Corps Regional Director for Europe, Mediterranean and Asia Rebecca Sharp, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Volunteers, as well as local teachers and directors of schools where the Volunteers will serve as co-teachers.

“For 30 years, Peace Corps Volunteers and the communities in which they serve have collaborated to increase student and teacher capacity in English and have built relationships that continue long beyond the two years of a Volunteer’s service. These relationships promote friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and the United States,” said Ambassador Viguerie.

By working alongside local English teachers in secondary schools, Volunteers share knowledge and new methods with teachers and inspire students to advance their English skills. In addition to their classroom work, Volunteers and their counterparts lead English clubs and other afterschool activities to help students and other community members practice and improve their English.

The Volunteers completed an 11-week, pre-service training program prior to being sworn in, concentrating on Kyrgyz language and culture, and teaching skills. To better understand Kyrgyz history, culture, and traditions, Volunteers lived with Kyrgyz host families during the training period.

«Over 1300 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Kyrgyzstan since 1993, and we are thrilled to swear in 26 more Volunteers today. We look forward to many more years of friendship and partnership with the people of the Kyrgyz Republic,» said Peace Corps EMA Regional Director Rebecca Sharp.

The Peace Corps program in the Kyrgyz Republic is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The governments of the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic agreed to establish the program in 1992 and the first Volunteers arrived in 1993. Currently, Peace Corps Kyrgyz Republic implements a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) project in a collaborative partnership with Ministry of Education and Science.

For more information, please contact Aisuluu Gazieva, Executive and Communications Assistant at agazieva@peacecorps.gov, 0312 650494 (ext. 1100)

