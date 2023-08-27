Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Tropical Storm Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida National Guard Major General John D. Haas at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on Tropical Storm Idalia and state preparedness efforts. Full remarks can be found here.

As of 2 p.m. EDT, Tropical Storm Idalia is located near Cozumel, Mexico, or approximately 410 miles southwest of Key West. Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is forecast to strengthen over the next 72 hours as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. Floridians are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and listen to all orders from local officials, as the storm poses potential threats along the Gulf Coast.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida National Guard is mobilizing 1,100 personnel to respond and provide immediate support to impacted areas in addition to 2,400 high wheel vehicles and 12 aircraft

.

is mobilizing 1,100 personnel to respond and provide immediate support to impacted areas in addition to 2,400 high wheel vehicles and 12 aircraft . The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center Team to support ongoing operations. FDLE has prepared: 25 officers ready to deploy. One mobile command vehicle; One operations command center; and Two mobile staging units.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center Team to support ongoing operations. FDLE has prepared: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and are flexible based on the storm’s projected path.

has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and are flexible based on the storm’s projected path. FWC Officers will respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, including: Shallow draft boats; Larger platform vessels; ATVs; Airboats; and Four-wheel drive vehicles. These assets are in addition to local FWC officers deployed to potentially affected areas. FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall. FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

The Florida Highway Patrol has 300 troopers ready to deploy and is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

has 300 troopers ready to deploy and is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties. Education

has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties. Hernando County Schools will be closed Monday, August 28th, through Wednesday, August 31.

will be closed Monday, August 28th, through Wednesday, August 31. Additional updates on school closures will be provided by the Florida Department of Education here. Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is prepared to request early release of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits depending on the severity of the storm.

is prepared to request early release of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits depending on the severity of the storm. DCF’s Mass Care unit is working with the American Red Cross and feeding partners to assess shelter needs for food on hand for distribution.

DCF is preparing resources to deploy as necessary for utilization of the crisis counseling program and deployment of crisis counseling teams to support area resiliency.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics stands ready to coordinate with wholesale distributors of prescription drugs and medical gas to ensure an uninterrupted supply for potential impacted residents.

Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics stands ready to coordinate with wholesale distributors of prescription drugs and medical gas to ensure an uninterrupted supply for potential impacted residents. The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has distributed a statewide reminder regarding special needs shelter registration.

has distributed a statewide reminder regarding special needs shelter registration. DOH is working with local emergency management to prepare special needs shelter staffing.

The DOH and Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 23-171. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 23-171. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers. DOH has contacted Medical Foster Care (MFC) families to enact emergency plans, prepare supplies, and fill any prescriptions. DOH staff will remain in contact with individual MFC families to ensure services and needs are met.

AHCA opened an event in the Health Facility Reporting System ahead of any potential impacts, to receive daily updates from facilities.

AHCA has contacted the Medicaid Managed Care Plans, to ensure they are taking the necessary preparations for the storm, including allowing for early prescription refills. Fee-for-service recipients are also eligible for early refills.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) , has mapped out the locations based on the Governor’s Executive Order and current census of APD clients and residents located in potentially affected areas.

, has mapped out the locations based on the Governor’s Executive Order and current census of APD clients and residents located in potentially affected areas. Senior citizens and individuals with special needs or medically dependent individuals are encouraged to complete Florida’s Special Needs Registry to provide first responders and emergency management personnel with valuable information ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia. Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa. Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. Read the press release here.

has identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa. Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. Read the press release here. FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or visiting fdacs.gov .

or visiting . Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) team members are readying equipment and vehicles in case of the need for pre-staging and immediate deployment.

team members are readying equipment and vehicles in case of the need for pre-staging and immediate deployment. The Howard Frankland Bridge project in Tampa is securing barges in the area. All other active construction projects are on alert and standing ready to implement any necessary actions related to storm preparations.

Port Tampa Bay, Seaport Manatee, and Port of St. Petersburg have begun securing port infrastructure and clearing waterways.

FDOT is in close communication with transportation partners across the state, including airports, seaports, rail lines and transit agencies, as they are on watch and making any necessary preparations.

Florida’s 511 Traveler Information System is available for drivers to stay informed about roadway conditions during emergencies. This service is monitored and updated 24/7 by FDOT and includes traffic conditions, road and bridge closures, and other specialized alerts. To use Florida’s 511, visit the website at FL511.com or download the app—on both Apple and Android devices.

Currently, no Florida State Parks are closed. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of potential closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Resources for Employees and Businesses

has published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of potential closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. FloridaCommerce activated the Florida Private Sector Hotline (850-815-4925) today, August 27 at 12:00pm. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

activated the Florida Private Sector Hotline (850-815-4925) today, August 27 at 12:00pm. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com. FloridaCommerce has alerted the statewide Community Action Agency (CAA) Network and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs) to initiate disaster preparedness activities. LWDBs and CAAs have been advised to submit their anticipated cash needs to ensure critical services to Floridians are not disrupted.

The DBPR Division of Hotels and Restaurants is coordinating and preparing emergency response teams in all seven district offices statewide for a post-storm rapid response to assist lodging establishments and restaurants in reopening as necessary. Emergency Orders

FLHSMV EO 082623 has been filed, which provides for certain commercial vehicles under the original thirty days that are providing direct assistance due to the state of emergency. The emergency order also waives replacement fees and defers administrative actions related to the issuance/replacement of credentials, i.e., identification cards, driver licenses or vehicle or vessel registrations or titles, etc., based upon inclement weather or office closures.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP has issued an Emergency Final Order waiving permitting requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste, including hurricane debris.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm. Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for more information.

###