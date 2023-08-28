Tools 2 Succeed New HRCI California Credit Courses

Tools 2 Succeed Logo

Package of 4 HRCI California Credit e-Learning Courses Pre-Approved for Total of 15 HRCI California Credits and 15 SHRM PDCs.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed announces four new e-Learning courses pre-approved for HRCI California credit.

The four courses include California Law Update 2023, California OSHA Updates 2023, California Pay Transparency Act, and Independent Contractors in California. They are bundled together in an e-Learning package with a one year subscription and can be purchased on the Tools 2 Succeed website.

The timely topics include updates on California law and their application in the workplace. The courses consist of audio, video, and text and include a quiz at the end of each. A passing score is 70% or better on the quiz which can be repeated as many times as necessary to pass

Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Founder and CEO of Tools 2 Succeed, Inc. said, "California-credit courses are hard to come by, especially for a reasonable price. We are happy to release these new courses for purchase immediately at a low cost."

About Tools 2 Succeed, Inc.

Tools 2 Succeed provides employee and leadership development training, consulting, and coaching services to facilitate organizational growth and change. They are an approved provider of the Human Resource Certification Institute, offering low-cost programs for HRCI recertification credit in addition to e-Learning courses for PHR (Professional in Human Resources) and SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certification preparation. Tools 2 Succeed is also an Approved Provider of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), offering low-cost programs for SHRM recertification credit. They are based in Southern California and serve clients in all 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, plus 54 countries.



