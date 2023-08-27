Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:10 am, Third District officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a juvenile female seeking treatment for stab wounds.  Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries.  As a result of the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the stabbing occurred both inside and outside of an establishment at the listed location.  The victim was transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

 

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Naima Liggon of Waldorf, MD.

 

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile female of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.  At the time of her arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a knife.

