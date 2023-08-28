State Scientists to March, Rally to Demand Gov. Gavin Newsom Bargain Equitable Wages
Union’s Aug. 30 Value Scientists! Rally and March in Sacramento will highlight pay gapSACRAMENTO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) will hold a Value Scientists! March and Rally in Sacramento on Wednesday to demand equitable wages for the 4,200 rank-and-file state scientists the union represents. CAPS President Margarita Gordus, State Sen. María Elena Durazo, Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, California Labor Federation Executive Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, and SEIU Local 1000 Vice President Irene Green will speak at the event.
CAPS’ last labor agreement expired in July 2020. (Under state law, the terms of the expired contract remain in effect until a successor agreement is in place.) Salaries remain a sticking point. State scientists’ wages have lagged those of their managers, supervisors and state engineers by 30% or more for a decade. The union and the Newsom Administration have until early September to reach an agreement in time for lawmakers to pass funding for a new contract before their legislative session ends on Sept. 14. The Legislature won’t reconvene until January 2024.
CAPS’ Value Scientists! March and Rally starts at noon Wednesday at the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) headquarters. The group will march to the State Capitol’s West Steps for a 1 p.m. rally, which will include the speakers.
Visuals will include pickets and interview opportunities among several hundred rank-and-file state scientists whose services for California residents include protecting public health, the environment, and our food supply.
Who: Hundreds of California Association of Professional Scientists members, leaders, and concerned supporters, CAPS President Margarita Gordus, State Sen. María Elena Durazo, Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, California Labor Federation Executive Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, and SEIU Local 1000 Vice President Irene Green
What: CAPS Value Scientists! March and Rally
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30
When/Where: Noon to 1 p.m. march starts at CalHR headquarters, 1810 16th St., Sacramento / 1 p.m.– 2 p.m. rally, State Capitol West Steps, L and 10th streets, Sacramento
Why: To publicly urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to end severe pay inequities endured by California state scientists for many years.
ABOUT CAPS:
CAPS represents roughly 5,500 state-employed scientists (including 4,200 rank and file and 1,300 supervisors and managers) working in over 30 state departments in 81 scientific classifications. CAPS members protect Californians from life-threatening diseases; safeguard our wildlife and abundant natural resources; and protect our food supply, air and water from toxic waste and pollution. Follow on X.com and Instagram: @capsscientists.
