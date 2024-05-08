California State Scientists Union’s Capitol Rally to Demand Gov. Gavin Newsom Close Gender Pay Gap
Thursday’s ‘Make It Fair’ event follows a return to the bargaining table under new UAW affiliation
Governor, you say gender equity is your priority. Set an example. You have a problem in your own house.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of state scientists and their supporters will rally at the State Capitol on Thursday to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom bargain an end to a gender pay gap endured by the majority-female union for many years.
— CAPS UAW President Jacqueline Tkac
The California Association of Professional Scientists, International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Local 1115 (CAPS UAW) anticipates at least 400 members and supporters will attend the hour-long Make It Fair Rally.
The event follows the union’s recent return to bargaining with the Newsom Administration after talks stalled last fall. In March, CAPS members overwhelmingly voted to affiliate with UAW, one of the nation’s most powerful labor unions – and now a partner at the table.
“Governor, you say gender equity is your priority. Set an example. You have a problem in your own house,” said CAPS UAW President Jacqueline Tkac, who also chairs the union’s bargaining team. “Many of your state scientists do the same work as state engineers but are paid just half to two-thirds as much. Meanwhile, more than 50% of state scientists are women, compared to nearly 80% of engineers who are men. It’s unfair – and it’s not a coincidence.”
CAPS UAW members fight climate change, protect public health, and defend California’s environment, natural resources and food supply. Despite their vital service, state scientists’ wages have lagged for two decades. CAPS UAW has been bargaining to close the gap for all that time, including mid-July 2020 when their last contract expired. (State law and the previous contract’s terms keep the expired agreement in place.)
Thursday’s rally will provide media opportunities for pictures of the event, and interviews with President Tkac and concerned union members.
What: CAPS UAW’s Make It Fair Rally
When: Thursday, May 9, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: California State Capitol West Steps
Why: Demand Gov. Newsom bargain a contract ending the gender pay gap endured by CAPS UAW
Featured Speaker: Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Executive Director, California Labor Federation
Available for interviews: CAPS UAW President Jacqueline Tkac, Concerned CAPS UAW rank-and-file members
ABOUT CAPS
CAPS UAW Local 1115 represents roughly 5,900 state-employed scientists (including 4,500 rank and file and 1,400 supervisors and managers) working for 52 state departments in 138 scientific classifications. Our members protect Californians from life-threatening diseases, safeguard our wildlife and abundant natural resources, and protect our food supply, air, and water from toxic waste and pollution. Follow on X.com, Instagram: @capsscientists. On Facebook: California Association of Professional Scientists – CAPS.
