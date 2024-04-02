California Association of Professional Scientists Votes Overwhelmingly to Affiliate with UAW
“We are proud to welcome the scientists of CAPS to the UAW family,” said UAW President Shawn Fain.
Today’s outcome is a victory for our members and for science as a public good.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A clear majority of the membership of the California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS), representing almost 6,000 professional scientists who work for the state of California, have voted to affiliate with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), according to votes counted yesterday. The vote passed with 88% of CAPS members voting yes, and 75% of members participated in the vote.
The California Association of Professional Scientists represents rank-and-file scientists, supervisors, and managers who work in more than 50 departments across California’s government. They perform air, water, and soil testing, engineer new earthquake warning systems, scope out the state’s future energy needs, and more. Their work protects the health and property of every Californian, and they are on the front lines of fighting climate change.
CAPS’ Board of Directors voted unanimously to recommend affiliation with UAW on February 24, and held dozens of town hall-style meetings and workplace discussions with members up and down the state. The membership of CAPS is the highest authority, and their decision has ratified affiliation.
“Today’s outcome is a victory for our members and for science as a public good,” said Jacqueline Tkac, Environmental Scientist at Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and CAPS Board President. “Becoming part of the UAW will strengthen our mission to protect California’s natural resources, safeguard public health, and defend our abundant agricultural economy. We look forward to bargaining a strong contract that will allow us to care for ourselves and our families, and continue to deliver the highest quality science on behalf of Californians.”
“We are excited to be joining a strong network of many thousands of UAW members across the country, including academic researchers in California, who share our priorities of fighting climate change and ensuring a sustainable and equitable future for all,” said Justin D. Garcia, a Senior Environmental Scientist at California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife and a rank-and-file CAPS member.
“We are proud to welcome the scientists of CAPS to the UAW family,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “The work you do is critical to the health and safety of every Californian and we look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with you as you fight for the contract you deserve.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the CAPS organization and 6,000 of California’s finest scientists into the UAW family,” said Mike Miller, Director of UAW Region 6. “We look forward to supporting them in their effort to bargain a strong contract with the state of California. All of UAW Region 6 will fight for a strong CAPS contract.”
About UAW and CAPS
The California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) was formed in 1984 and CAPS-represented employees are scientists who work in more than 50 departments in 81 scientific classifications across California’s government. Learn more about CAPS here.
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in North America, with members in virtually every sector of the economy. UAW-represented workplaces include multinational corporations, small manufacturers, state and local governments, and colleges and universities, hospitals and private non-profit organizations. The UAW has more than 400,000 active members and more than 580,000 retired members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The UAW represents roughly 100,000 active and retired members across Region 6, which includes California.
