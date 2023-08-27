Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,710 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Motorcycle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Between 8/13/23 and 8/23/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 489 Perry Road, Lunenberg, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Danielle Leach

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023 at approximately 1115 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about a stolen motorcycle from a residence in Lunenberg, Vermont.  Danielle Leach reported the motorcycle was stolen sometime between 8/13 and 8/23 from the above address.  The motorcycle was a blue 2004 Yamaha YZF R6 - a photograph of the motorcycle is included.  Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:          

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Photograph of motorcycle included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Motorcycle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more