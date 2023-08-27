St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Motorcycle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between 8/13/23 and 8/23/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: 489 Perry Road, Lunenberg, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Danielle Leach
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023 at approximately 1115 hours, Vermont State Police received a report about a stolen motorcycle from a residence in Lunenberg, Vermont. Danielle Leach reported the motorcycle was stolen sometime between 8/13 and 8/23 from the above address. The motorcycle was a blue 2004 Yamaha YZF R6 - a photograph of the motorcycle is included. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Photograph of motorcycle included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585