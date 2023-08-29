Love With Boundaries Aids Families This Recovery Month
Together we CAN make a difference!”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- September is Recovery Month, an event recognized internationally every year, and it’s a crucial and essential observance for Candace Plattor, M.A. and her specialized counselling team at Love With Boundaries.
— Candace Plattor, M.A.
This annual observance strives to share positive stories, resources/information and spread the message that people CAN recover from addictions, and that treatment and counselling work. In BC in 2020, a motion was put forward by New Westminster-Burnaby MP Peter Julian to parliament, and in 2022, The House of Commons adopted September as National Recovery Awareness Month. The motion summarized that this observance would “recognize and support Canadians recovering from addiction and to demonstrate that recovery from addiction is possible, attainable and sustainable.” (New Westminster Record, Sept. 28/22)
This year, Candace Plattor and her team have a number of activities planned to help and support the families and loved ones of addicts. “Our goal is to reach and positively impact 1,000 families in September.” Candace understands that addiction is a family condition: everyone is affected and everyone needs to heal. As well, she has identified a huge gap in service in the recovery arena, as there are a great number of services for addicts wanting help, while there are very few resources for the people who love them. She has dedicated her professional career of more than three decades to helping the loved ones of people struggling with addiction.
In order to reach the goal of helping 1,000 families, through the help of community partners and sponsors, Candace’s award-winning book, "Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction," will be freely gifted to crisis centres, organizations and families to help give them the tools they need to learn how to stop enabling so that the addicts they love so much can recover. “British Columbia has the highest overdose rate in Canada, so there will be a special focus on BC,” states Plattor. “Together we CAN make a difference!”
In addition to speaking engagements such as the Rotary Club in Langley on September 21, Candace will be doing a special live feature of her Ask Candace series on September 14, giving family members and other loved ones an opportunity to ask her questions and learn more about how to support the loved ones of addicts and receive answers immediately.
To get involved and to be part of the solution by becoming a partner or sponsor, please contact Christine Zitscher on the Love With Boundaries Team at the bottom of this press release.
About Candace Plattor
Candace Plattor, M. A., R.C.C. is a professional speaker, Addictions Therapist in private practice, a sought-after leader in the field of addiction, and the author of the award-winning book "Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction." In her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program, she specializes in working with families and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction. The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction.
About Love With Boundaries:
Love With Boundaries offers counselling to help families and the addicts they love come out of the pain and devastation of addiction—forever. Our therapists counsel families about how to love with clear and respectful boundaries, and they provide insights and techniques to help families stop enabling the addicts they love so that they can all make the choice to recover from addiction.
