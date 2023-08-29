Emerge! Fashion Show NYFW honors Dapper Dan, Sergio Hudson & April Walker
EMERGE! Fashion Show to showcase Designers Of Color With The Most Anticipated Collective Runway Presentation - honors April Walker, Sergio Hudson & Dapper DanNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show is already living in the future. And access to get in on what’s next in fashion is happening on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Beginning with an exclusive 6PM reception and followed by an exciting 7PM Awards Presentation & Runway Show, the highly-anticipated EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show will take place amid the elegant splendor of the Léman Ballroom located at 41 Broad Street in New York City.
With a renowned reputation as the preeminent showcase for bringing to the forefront rising fashion design stars, EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show turns the spotlight on the talented visionaries redefining the fashion industry’s style conversation. “I created EMERGE! 12 years ago to provide a national and global runway for talented designers everywhere,” states EMERGE! Creator and Producer Dionne Williams, of D. Williams Public Relations Group. “It’s my mission for EMERGE! to be a catalyst and resource for designers.” Who’s got next on the modern fashion scene? This year EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show is honing in on six gifted designers from across the globe whose names, and fashion creativity, are set to go viral.
The fashion designers presenting their latest collections on the EMERGE! runway are:
Terri Stevens, Funkinbeautiful (Chicago, IL.)
Reuben Shaw of Oxblood Zebra (New York, NY)
Keraye’ London (Las Vegas, NV)
Malcolm Staples (Washington, DC)
Nuovi by Najah (New Jersey, NY)
Robert Hansen (Los Angeles, CA) & Cedi Johnson (Washington, DC)
Amid the glitz and glam of the high-energy production, this year’s EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show will also present the Fashion Trailblazer Award to two fashion industry leaders. Legendary Designer & Urban Fashion Pioneer April Walker of Walker Wear, Luxury WomensWear Designer Sergio Hudson and the legendary Dapper Dan. This coveted honor recognizes the trailblazing work, creativity and contributions of a leading designer in the industry positively laying the pathway for upcoming designers & creatives.
Distinguished previous Fashion Innovator Award honorees have included, among others: Vogue magazine Contributing Editor André Leon Talley (award presented by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg), iconic model Pat Cleveland (award presented by fashion designer Stephen Burrows), supermodel Beverly Johnson (award presented by runway coach Ms. J. Alexander), NYFW creator Fern Mallis (award presented by fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra), legendary fashion designer Karl Kani, “Godfather of Urban Fashion,” celebrity stylist and designer Misa Hylton (award presented by
TV personality Bevy Smith) and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach (award presented by Fashion Bomb Daily founder Claire Sulmers), just to name a few.
Helping to make the event a true collaboration among fashion, beauty and business, this year’s EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show is powered by: TGIN haircare (Presenting Sponsor), Bennett Career Institute, The Port Authority of NY & NJ, Ambi Skincare and Models, Inc.
With an anticipated audience of 400 attendees, the EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show has earned a spot as a must-attend event during NYFW. “I am always thankful for the EMERGE! audience who show up in force and enthusiastically support us each year,” shares Williams.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.EmergeRunwayNYC.com.
