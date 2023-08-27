Ilham Aliyev received Minister of National Defense of Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Guler.

The head of state hailed the appointment of Yashar Guler as the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye as a great confidence placed upon him by the President of Türkiye and wished him success in the performance of his duties.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Yashar Guler had made great efforts and contributed to the joint collaboration of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, noting that this cooperation is at a very good level.

Touching upon the first state visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan after his election as the President of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani President underlined the importance of the opening of the new Central Command Post of Air Force during this visit.

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Yashar Guler said it was a great pleasure and honor for him and for the delegation he led to visit Azerbaijan, and first of all, extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the President of Türkiye.

Speaking about the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands, the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye paid tribute to the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs and noted that the Azerbaijani soldiers’ sacrifices and heroism will never be forgotten.

Yashar Guler said it is a great sense of pride that thanks to the foresight and determination of President Ilham Aliyev, who is successfully continuing National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy, Azerbaijan has become an important and influential member of the international community. The minister mentioned that the close relations and contacts between the two countries’ presidents had positively contributed to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, and noted the fruitful mutual interaction with Azerbaijani colleagues.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas, including in the military sphere, and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.