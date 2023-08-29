ID-REDACT from Data Safeguard Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Free yourself from data privacy fines Productivity

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Data Safeguard’s ID-REDACT, an AI empowered SaaS product that redacts PII data in complex environments.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard today announced the availability of ID-REDACT in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing products and applications for use on Azure. Data Safeguard customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

ID-REDACT is built upon our patent pending AI platform (CCE). CCE platform encompasses hand coded Machine Learning Models and Algorithms, processes massive amount of data with hyper-accuracy in complex data environments.

The Data Safeguard team is comprised of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs and experienced business and technology executives. Our expertise comes from years of specific industry experience at some of the world’s top companies in the financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology segments in data privacy, as well as synthetic fraud, risk management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Our global network of R&D centers empowers us to develop best-in-class software products using our amazingly innovative international talent.

“Data privacy is the first line of defense in the world of consumer and corporate data protection, we are protecting data at source, said Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO of Data Safeguard. “Through our alliance with Microsoft, Azure Marketplace empowers our product reach to enterprises around the globe using the 90,000 approved cloud solution providers.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Data Safeguard’s ID-REDACT solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Data privacy, also known as information privacy, is an area of data protection that concerns the proper handling of sensitive data, including, notably, personally identifiable information, but also other confidential data. Our data privacy products ensure automated detection, identification, confirmation, tagging, and redaction of PII data elements using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology within the data ecosystem as well as help organizations meet GDPR, NIST, HIPAA, CCPA, and other regulatory and compliance requirements.

Learn more about ID-REDACT at its page in the Azure Marketplace and at www.datasafeguard.ai.



About Data Safeguard

Data Safeguard is an artificially intelligent, humanly impossible, previously unsolvable, hyper-accurate approach to comply with data privacy regulations and prevent synthetic fraud financial losses. Tech startups, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, retail and others trust Data Safeguard to redact PII data elements in complex enterprise environments. Individuals needing to redact information turn to Data Safeguard to help them protect their sensitive data.

Note: “The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.”