Williston Barracks / Poss. of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight / Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 08-23-2023 / 1700 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brooklyn Street / Morristown, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Alain Fradette
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
ACCUSED: Serina Flood
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. During the stop Troopers learned that the operator, Alain Fradette, had a criminally suspended license. The passenger of the vehicle was later identified as Serina Flood. Flood was found to have a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court for petit larceny.
After further investigation Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and located cocaine in both of Fradette's and Flood's possession. Both Fradette and Flood were transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 and 12/20/2023 at 1230 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.