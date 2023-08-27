Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Poss. of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1005436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Clay Knight / Trooper Keith Cote                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                      

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08-23-2023 / 1700 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brooklyn Street / Morristown, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Alain Fradette                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Serina Flood                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. During the stop Troopers learned that the operator, Alain Fradette, had a criminally suspended license. The passenger of the vehicle was later identified as Serina Flood. Flood was found to have a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court for petit larceny.

 

After further investigation Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and located cocaine in both of Fradette's and Flood's possession. Both Fradette and Flood were transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/04/2023 and 12/20/2023 at 1230 hrs.          

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

