Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order in Preparation for Invest 93L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-171, declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days. The Governor and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are taking timely precautions to ensure Florida’s communities, infrastructure and resources are prepared, including those communities that are still recovering following Hurricane Ian. To read the Executive Order, click here.

 

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

 

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

 

The forecast currently places a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early – mid next week, with the potential for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and for isolated tornadic activity. Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 33 counties:

  • Alachua
  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Columbia
  • DeSoto
  • Dixie
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Hamilton
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla

 

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates. Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on emergency preparedness.

 

