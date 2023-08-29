Update on Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) business partnership with Deal Sherpa

Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) announces Business Partnership with Australian PropTech Startup, Deal Sherpa

Resources Global Services Group (OTCMKTS:RGSG)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) announces Business Partnership with Australian Property & Information Technologist/Engineer, Jonathan McMonagle; marketing his 3-Pronged Real Estate Software Deal Sherpa under the umbrella of Sourire Consulting.

Jonathan McMonagle is the software designer and owner of the Property Investment Software, Deal Sherpa. Jonathan graduated from the University of Strathclyde with a Masters of Engineering, Manufacturing Sciences and Engineering and at the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore in the late 1990s. His working experiences in Business/Enterprise Architecture span across the higher education, banking, information technology and government sectors in Australia and internationally(China, France, UK and USA). His passion for software design and analysis and problem-solving drove him to build

an online application to support his personal property investment journey.

Deal Sherpa (property investment software) is a web based subscription service/application to support all enthusiastic property entrepreneurs and investors from sourcing a property through analysis, management and sale enabling property investors to better understand and manage their investments. The aim of Deal Sherpa is to provide a service which helps individuals, who wish to achieve their financial freedom through property, an opportunity to achieve and track their financial goals.

The benefits of Deal Sherpa (Property Investment Software tool) are as follows:

• Purchase off-market properties

• Conduct the Feasibility Costings to assist in the evaluation of the investment property

• Source Funds to support the purchase

• Maintain and monitor the costs associated with the investment property project

• Report on Project Progress to the Money Partners

• Collate Project Expense Reports for tax purposes

• Track the overall investment position for the total investment, total equity and total profit for the entire property portfolio

Deal Sherpa is currently in onboarding users for the pilot and has just over 50 pilot subscribers testing the functionality of each module. In June 2023, Deal Sherpa has been accepted as a member of the PropTech Association of Australia, which will enhance its profile at a significant point in its software development phase. “PropTech is a champion of the real estate technology industry in Australia. It helps the property industry to invest in innovation; building a community that champion best practice, quality, collaboration and seek growth through maintaining standards and industry insights to all property and construction corporations, agents, tenants, buyers and sellers, investors and owners”.

Deal Sherpa is collating software enhancements for stage 2 of its software development. There will be an opportunity to participate in the raising of capital for a promising, up and coming real estate technology platform to service the strong housing market of passionate property lovers internationally in the foreseeable future.

S C Chua Ong, Secretary, Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) August 2023

