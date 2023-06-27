Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) business partnership with Deal Sherpa, Australian Real Estate Software

Real Estate Software focusing on property investment; property investors & private financiers

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) business partnership with Deal Sherpa

Resources Global Services Group (RGSG) announces Business Partnership with Australian Property & Information Technologist/Engineer, Jonathan McMonagle; marketing his 3-Pronged Real Estate Software Deal Sherpa.

Resources Global Services Group (OTC Pink: RGSG) is pleased to announce the business partnership with Deal Sherpa, a real estate software product marketed under the umbrella of Sourire Consulting. The partnership will enable RGSG to support a new startup company whose software will reach out primarily to all enthusiastic property entrepreneurs and investors to manage their property portfolio from sourcing, analysing the viability of the project and financing the purchase through to the management of the project to the point of resale.

The software is a web based, subscription service that is designed to support the various parties in a property investment; property investors, private financiers who will provide funds to the property investors, homeowners and real estate agents who will need to advertise the sale of properties at an affordable price. It provides a single source of truth for property investors to manage their investments and allows joint venture or money partners shared access to projects to maintain visibility of their investment. The biggest benefit of the whole system is the bringing together of the three main players to co-exist in a property transaction in a single system as each has a symbiotic relationship with the others.

Deal Sherpa is currently in pilot testing mode and has just over 50 pilot subscribers testing the functionality of each module. In June 2023, Deal Sherpa has been accepted as a member of the ProTech Association of Australia, which will enhance its profile at a significant point in its software development phase. “ProTech is a champion of the real estate technology industry in Australia. It helps the property industry to invest in innovation; building a community that champion best practice, quality, collaboration and seek growth through maintaining standards and industry insights to all property and construction corporations, agents, tenants, buyers and sellers, investors and owners”.

The joint venture partnership between Resources Global Services Group and Deal Sherpa, is an important part of the overall company strategy of acquiring assets and adding value to these assets for the benefit of our shareholders. The opportunity to participate in Stage 2 of the software development & enhancements of Deal Sherpa business strategy for 2023/2024 will provide an avenue to raise capital for a promising, up and coming real estate technology platform to service the strong housing market of passionate property lovers in Australia.

Though there have been interest rate increases for the past few months, the housing market has so far avoided the steep falls many expected. “After five months of price growth, stronger market conditions are becoming more widespread in 2023.” Prop Track latest market Insight shows that Australia national home prices is still growing at the same pace as they have during the past quarter. It could return to positive annual growth by July and could even surpass their prior peak by January 2024. That could see home prices lift by 4% over 2023.” Housing demand was stronger, likely bolstered by the surge in net overseas migration, as well as very tight rental markets. “Given limited new stock is coming to market, buyer interest is being concentrated, which is underpinning home prices and offsetting the downward pressure from interest rate rises.” “Lisa Calautti Property Journalist June 2023”

Investment Philosophy - While a three to five-year period may seem like millennia compared to the technology world, it is a quite reasonable period to aim to hold assets, considering the fact that private equity investors are generally satisfied with a 7 10 year waiting period that exists prior to a return of their capital investment.

